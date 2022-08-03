Developer buying 15 parcels totaling 21 acres in Clearwater, plans massive transformation near downtown

Some comments at a recent Gulfport City Council meeting from Mayor Sam Henderson regarding an active developer in town raised a few eyebrows. As was published in a recent edition of The Gabber’s “Overheard at Council” feature, Henderson noted at the end of the July 19 regular Council meeting that he was less than pleased with what he heard from representatives of Winway Homes, which is currently building a number of new homes in various parts of Gulfport. He said he had met with Winway at the behest of some citizens, and at that meeting the company shared information that ultimately was not true.

