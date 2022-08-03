ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught

By JOHN RABY - Associated Press
Herald & Review
 3 days ago
Read on herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Decatur seeks contractors to carry out home rehab program

DECATUR — After receiving more than 500 applications for owner-occupied home repairs, the city of Decatur is seeking out contractors to carry out what will likely end up being millions of dollars of work. “It is imperative that we have enough pre-qualified, qualified, and lead abatement contractors to help...
DECATUR CITY, IA
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Jamestown, TN
Local
Tennessee Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy