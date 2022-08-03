Read on www.dukechronicle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Related
dukebasketballreport.com
Watch Wendell Moore Totally Embarrass A Defender
Duke fans got to watch Wendell Moore grow from an uncertain freshman to an immensely poised junior who could help his team in so many ways, both on offense and defense. At times he showed huge athleticism, soaring for powerful dunks or just outrunning guys for a loose ball. But...
Chronicle
Duke football kicks off fall camp ahead of Mike Elko's first season
Coaches: hired. Captains: elected. Fall camp: underway. Head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils took the field at the Brooks Practice Facility for the first time this year Tuesday evening with fall camp running through the month of August. Donning nameless blue and white practice jerseys, this year’s Duke team is beginning to take shape. With close to an all-new coaching staff, players from freshmen to graduates are feeling out in earnest what the upcoming year—and Elko’s tenure—may look like.
Duke more than doubles UNC in social interactions
Despite the retirement of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski in April, interest in Duke basketball has been unmatched in these offseason months — at least on social media. According to a tweet on Friday from SkullSparks, which religiously tracks this sort of thing, the Blue Devils' primary ...
UNC Basketball 2022-23 Roster Summer Preview Series: Caleb Love
The 2022-23 UNC Basketball roster summer preview series moves to discuss rising junior guard Caleb Love. We roll on the with 2022-23 UNC Basketball roster summer preview series, this week discussing Caleb Love. Make sure you check out last week’s conversation about RJ Davis. Armando Bacot has just fouled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Film room: Analyzing Duke women's basketball guard Ashlon Jackson
After an up-and-down 2021-22 season, Duke returns to the hardwood this year with a handful of fresh faces and true grit. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes the new signees’ film for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale. Next up is Ashlon Jackson:
Top Chicago prep plans five official visits
In 2004, after committing to the Duke basketball program and becoming the Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Shaun Livingston decided to go straight to the NBA after high school. But Livingston's award-winning campaign and original pledge — although temporary — marked an extra ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers
Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
RELATED PEOPLE
UNC Basketball Recruiting: James Brown sets official visit date
The UNC basketball recruiting team will be hosting four-star big man James Brown for an official visit this upcoming fall. After securing an official visit from four-star forward Drake Powell at the end of August, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting team added another one for this upcoming fall.
jocoreport.com
Marlon Lee Named Head N.C. Girls Coach For 2023 Carolinas Basketball Classic
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) alumnus Marlon Lee has a long string of accomplishments as a high school basketball coach. He can add another honor to the list. Lee has been selected to lead North Carolina’s top senior girls in the 2023 Carolinas Basketball Classic. The event...
shorttrackscene.com
Ethan Johnson holds off Clay Jones in Wake County thriller
RALEIGH, NC – Ethan Johnson picked up his fourth win of the season at Wake County Speedway in a thrilling second act of a doubleheader at the quarter-mile bullring in the capital city of North Carolina. Johnson, 18, from Apex, North Carolina, started in the third position and quickly...
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie at Wyndham Championship
Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble following Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. A
IN THIS ARTICLE
drifttravel.com
Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club Launches Weekend Programming Series: “Summer Saturdays” at the Inn
The AAA Four Diamond Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club is celebrating the summer season with a new, weekly programming series happening every Saturday now through October 29. The two events, Saturday Morning Yoga and Saturday Evening Stargazing, provide overnight guests the opportunity to flow into the morning restored and connected to their inner selves while ending the day taking in the wonders of the Durham night sky.
wkml.com
2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers
If your mom ever claimed that video games wouldn’t pay off, it’s time for a change, as two cities in North Carolina have been named among the best in the country for gamers. Gaming has been a part of my life since I understood hand and eye coordination....
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
Elizabeth Gardner: Fall outlook
It’s early August and we’ve already seen more days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter than we usually see all year. We still have the rest of August, September and possibly early October to see more days in the 90s. The record is 91 days, set in 2010. Unfortunately, there's still a chance we could get close to it.
'No surprise': Raleigh couple finds racial slurs on sidewalk in front of home
Raleigh couple finds racial slurs painted on sidewalk and signs in their yard vandalized.
wunc.org
In North Carolina and nationwide, the Army is struggling to recruit new soldiers
The military faces a recruiting crunch so bad that some are calling it the worst since the draft ended nearly half a century ago. The Pentagon could be tens of thousands of troops short by next year. Even in North Carolina, perennially among the top five states for recruiting, local...
Comments / 0