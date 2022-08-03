ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

dukebasketballreport.com

Watch Wendell Moore Totally Embarrass A Defender

Duke fans got to watch Wendell Moore grow from an uncertain freshman to an immensely poised junior who could help his team in so many ways, both on offense and defense. At times he showed huge athleticism, soaring for powerful dunks or just outrunning guys for a loose ball. But...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke football kicks off fall camp ahead of Mike Elko's first season

Coaches: hired. Captains: elected. Fall camp: underway. Head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils took the field at the Brooks Practice Facility for the first time this year Tuesday evening with fall camp running through the month of August. Donning nameless blue and white practice jerseys, this year’s Duke team is beginning to take shape. With close to an all-new coaching staff, players from freshmen to graduates are feeling out in earnest what the upcoming year—and Elko’s tenure—may look like.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke more than doubles UNC in social interactions

Despite the retirement of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski in April, interest in Duke basketball has been unmatched in these offseason months — at least on social media. According to a tweet on Friday from SkullSparks, which religiously tracks this sort of thing, the Blue Devils' primary ...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Film room: Analyzing Duke women's basketball guard Ashlon Jackson

After an up-and-down 2021-22 season, Duke returns to the hardwood this year with a handful of fresh faces and true grit. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes the new signees’ film for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale. Next up is Ashlon Jackson:
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Top Chicago prep plans five official visits

In 2004, after committing to the Duke basketball program and becoming the Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Shaun Livingston decided to go straight to the NBA after high school. But Livingston's award-winning campaign and original pledge — although temporary — marked an extra ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers

Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
