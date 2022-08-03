Temple Police identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

Read on www.kcentv.com
Dangerous Temple car chase ends with two teens in custody for car theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on another car theft in Central Texas. One 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for car theft in Temple, according to Temple police. Officers were called Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr....
Temple police arrest 2 suspects in Friday robbery
Police have arrested two suspects in a robbery and police chase this afternoon after they caused "significant damage" near a Temple intersection.
Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested a man after he caused a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd. and Midtown Park Blvd. Friday night. Jacob Christian, 31, of Cameron was charged with driving while intoxicated. Two passengers that were in the vehicle with Christian told police he failed to...
70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road
FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
1 Man Dies In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Hewitt (Hewitt, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hewitt on Saturday night. According to the officials, Kelton Hubert, 32, was identified in the motor vehicle crash. Hubert tried to flee from a McLennan County [..]
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported a multi-vehicle accident which led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen. The accident took place on Tuesday at noon on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass, where a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an [..]
14-year-old old hit, killed by stolen car during pursuit in Round Rock; man arrested
A man was charged with murder after Round Rock police say he hit and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle. Leandro Brito-Martinez, 25, was taken into custody following the fatal incident on Sunday evening and charged with murder, records with the Williamson County Jail show.
Wildflower Fire: 10 acres burning, multiple units respond to grass fire
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire Department is reporting to a grass fire in an open field. Named the Wildflower Fire, it is located off of Highway 36 in Temple near Wildflower Country Club. As of now, authorities say approximately ten acres have burned since the initial call was received...
Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Florence, Texas. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m., with officials getting a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred on the 4500 block of County Road 245 just outside of Florence.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on NB I-35 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning crash where one person was killed Tuesday. Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called at around 5 a.m. to northbound I-35, near Midway Drive. Two vehicles including one with a passenger and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound...
Early morning accident on I-35 leaves one person dead in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — One person was killed when three vehicles collided on northbound I-35 Tuesday morning, according to Temple police. The crash involved two cars and an 18-wheeler near Midway Dr. around 5 a.m. Police said a male in one of the cars died. The other people involved were...
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he has no plans to review his office’s high-speed chase policies after a Saturday night incident in which a Bellmead man was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy. Kelvin Hubert, 32,...
Waco Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire located on the 4800 Block of Sanger Ave. Units are arriving to the scene where there is a fire showing from an apartment building. FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more...
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
Bell County first responders get unique active shooter training
A lack of action in response to an active shooter contributed to the deaths of 21 people in the Uvalde massacre earlier this year. Bell County first responders are determined not to repeat.
One in jail after Temple high speed evasion of police
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after police say he drove at high speed through traffic on Monday night trying to evade officers following a traffic stop. Police say it started about 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop on a gray...
Probation in trial of woman accused of shooting neighbor
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has called for probation for a Waco woman who was earlier found guilty of shooting her neighbor with who she had a long-running dispute. The same jury found Angelica Garcia Gallegos guilty in the two-day trial, where she faced charges...
Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns
Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
