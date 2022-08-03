Red letter day: Ag startup bought out by Bayer works closely with ISU researchers

Read on www.wglt.org
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
wglt.org
McLean County stays at medium COVID level as hospitalizations are steady
McLean County stayed at the medium level for COVID-19 this week. New COVID hospitalizations are steady in the last week, based on data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD). Weekly cases are down. The Centers for Disease Control recommends high-risk people in medium-level communities wear a mask in indoor...
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
wglt.org
Money from restorative justice marijuana tax flows to McLean County YWCA
McLean County is getting more legal marijuana tax money than just the amounts going to Bloomington and Normal. The YWCA of McLean County will receive more than $282,000 for its Labyrinth Outreach Services that helps women coming out of prison reintegrate into the community. It's part of a round of...
Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
cityofeastpeoria.com
Part of walking trail closing
A portion of the River Trail of Illinois biking and walking trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, August 8. The East Peoria Sanitary District, Fondulac Park District and City of East Peoria announced the trail area from behind Goodyear Auto Service at Main Street to Target at Clock Tower Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.
fordcountychronicle.com
Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
977wmoi.com
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
For The Next Few Days I’m Gonna Quarantine Like It’s 2020!
For those of you that don’t know, I’m having hip replacement surgery next Tuesday. I have to go and get a Covid test this Saturday and I’ve been told I have to quarantine from now until the surgery. So there won’t be a post tomorrow, but I’ll...
eurekareddevils.com
Eureka College Athletics Releases 2022 Hall of Fame Class
EUREKA – Four Red Devil greats and the 2016 Eureka College football team are headed to the Eureka College Athletics Hall of Fame. Tim Caldwell '77, Kelsey (Shoemake) Meek '15, Mel Weith '75 and Rick White '75, along with the aforementioned 2016 football team, make up the 2022 Hall of Fame Class.
The Clinton Journal
Wapella Township gets resignation and restitution from road commissioner
WAPELLA — The Wapella Township Board in May asked its road commissioner to resign and pay restitution for thousands of dollars in personal charges the board determined he made to the township’s credit card. According to minutes from a May 10 meeting of the township board, “The board...
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
WCIA
Bobcat sightings in Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
