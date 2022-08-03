ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Red letter day: Ag startup bought out by Bayer works closely with ISU researchers

By WGLT
 3 days ago
Q985

Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats

I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
NORMAL, IL
Normal, IL
Minnesota State
Illinois Industry
Illinois Business
Normal, IL
WCIA

Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Bayer#Isu#Startup Company#Sustainable Agriculture#Business Industry#Linus Business#Illinois State University#Covercress#Isu Ag#Chevron
Central Illinois Proud

Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
cityofeastpeoria.com

Part of walking trail closing

A portion of the River Trail of Illinois biking and walking trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, August 8. The East Peoria Sanitary District, Fondulac Park District and City of East Peoria announced the trail area from behind Goodyear Auto Service at Main Street to Target at Clock Tower Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.
EAST PEORIA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday

PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
PAXTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL

An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
WASHINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents

More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

For The Next Few Days I’m Gonna Quarantine Like It’s 2020!

For those of you that don’t know, I’m having hip replacement surgery next Tuesday. I have to go and get a Covid test this Saturday and I’ve been told I have to quarantine from now until the surgery. So there won’t be a post tomorrow, but I’ll...
PEORIA, IL
eurekareddevils.com

Eureka College Athletics Releases 2022 Hall of Fame Class

EUREKA – Four Red Devil greats and the 2016 Eureka College football team are headed to the Eureka College Athletics Hall of Fame. Tim Caldwell '77, Kelsey (Shoemake) Meek '15, Mel Weith '75 and Rick White '75, along with the aforementioned 2016 football team, make up the 2022 Hall of Fame Class.
hoiabc.com

Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Bobcat sightings in Macon

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
MACON COUNTY, IL

