Wildly Popular CBS Series Revival Gets Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform
The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty Reveals the Other Character He Played in the CBS Sitcom You Might Have Missed
When it comes to guest stars, TV's number one comedy Ghosts has the most eclectic and fun mix of talent checking into the Woodstone B&B — with Season 2 no doubt leveling up when it returns this fall. But as series star Richie Moriarty shared with media and fans at the San Diego Comic-Con last month, the series utilized the versatile performer for one very important role outside his usual Scoutmaster character, Pete Martino.
'Batgirl': Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Movie's Cancellation
Leslie Grace, the star of Warner Bros.' now-canceled Batgirl movie, has spoken out following the studio's decision not to release the film on any platform. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed that the DC Comics film, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, would no longer make it to any screen, Grace addressed the abrupt cancellation on social media, sharing how proud she was of the movie and all of those involved in making it.
Netflix's Big Budget New Show Soars to No. 1
The new Netflix original series The Sandman premiered at number 1 on the streamer's Top 10 list, to the delight of fans everywhere. The show premiered on Friday, Aug. 5 and soared instantly to the number 1 spot on the TV shows list. This is a much-needed victory for Netflix, and vindication for fans who have wanted to see this story adapted to the screen for decades.
Jason Mantzoukas Wants His 'Paper Girls' Co-Star Adina Porter to Join 'John Wick' Franchise (Exclusive)
Jason Mantzoukas made his entrance into the John Wick franchise with the series' third movie, and now he wants his Paper Girls co-star Adina Porter to join him. During an exclusive interview to promote the new Amazon Prime Video series — which is an adaptation of a comic series of the same name — PopCulture.com noted that Porter's role was significantly action-packed, to which Mantzoukas quipped, "I want you in the next Mission Impossible. The next John Wick. Come on."
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About
Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman premiered this weekend, and fans are not disappointed. The screen take on the seminal 1989 comic book has received rave reviews, and has stirred up a glowing conversation on social media. After years of calling this franchise "unfilmable," many fans are either surprised or vindicated.
Selena Gomez Shares How 'Real Stomachs' Are 'Coming the F— Back' in Spirited Video
Selena Gomez wants fans to know that every body is a vacation body. During a recent getaway, the Only Murders In the Building star, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, declared that "real stomachs" are back in style as she lip-synced a body-positive message originally shared by Tasha K.
Netflix Just Removed 'Forrest Gump' and 'You've Got Mail'
Netflix dropped two of Tom Hanks' most popular movies this past week — Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail. Both movies were scheduled to leave the streaming service on Sunday, July 31, and sure enough, they are gone now. Netflix publishes a bittersweet list every month advertising which movies...
'Ghosts' Cast Want to See 'Good Place' Star Appear on Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.
Clu Gulager, 'Return of the Living Dead' Character Actor, Dead at 93
Clu Gulager, veteran actor and horror icon thanks to his role in Return of the Living Dead, has died at 93. Gulager was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928, later changing his legal name, William Martin Gulager, to Clu after receiving the nickname at a young age. He debuted on a 1955 episode of Omnibus and later became a star in TV westerns.
'Ghosts' Cast Cut up in Hilarious Blooper Reel Ahead of CBS Sitcom's Season 2
The smash hit sitcom Ghosts is known for making us laugh every Thursday on CBS, but it also makes the beloved cast get in stitches while filming. The record-breaking freshman series Ghosts took center stage during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con last month with members of the cast and crew spilling secrets about the hit new CBS comedy. The panel included a screening of a hilarious bloopers reel, which was also shared on Twitter for those not in San Diego.
'Hocus Pocus' Fans Get Major Treat Ahead of Disney+ Sequel Premiere
As the Sanderson sisters fly back to Salem, Hocus Pocus fans can celebrate their return in a delicious way. Just weeks ahead of the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ this fall, Kellogg's revealed Thursday that a new limited-edition cereal is hitting store shelves this fall – Hocus Pocus 2 cereal.
'The View' Fans Left Irritated by Guest Co-Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return
Viewers were anything but thrilled by former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to The View. Nearly a decade after last appearing on the long-running ABC talk show, Hasselbeck, who previously held the conservative seat on the panel, returned to the Hot Topics table on Wednesday, Aug. 3, much to the displeasure of viewers.
HBO Max Shakeup Has Fans Concerned Over Possible Cancellation for 'The Last of Us'
The fate of HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog and PlayStation's The Last of Us may be hanging in limbo. Amid a week of shakeups at HBO Max, including reports of dropped titles and a possible merge with Discovery+, many fans are now concerned that The Last of Us could be canceled.
'Fixer Upper' and Other Magnolia Network Shows to Hit HBO Max This Fall
HBO Max may have just lost six Warner Bros. movies, but the streamer's content catalogue is about to grow by multiple titles that will have home reno fans ecstatic. Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network lineup, including their hit series Fixer Upper, is reportedly set to move to HBO Max later this year.
HBO Max and Discovery+ Merger Plans Revealed
Warner Bros. Discovery outlined its plans for the future of HBO Max and Discovery+, confirming that the two streamers will be merged by summer 2023. The news came during the new company's quarterly earnings report on Thursday. The merging process has already begun, with titles disappearing from HBO Max and Discovery+'s Magnolia Network content joining HBO Max this fall.
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Addresses Whether Jay Will See Spirits in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
Following the events of the Ghosts Season 1 finale which found Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through to the basement after their front entrance caved in upon welcoming B&B guests, fans are curious if the potential injury sustained by Jay means he too will have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like his wife. After all, the Season 2 teaser shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month hinted at some possibility, though nothing has been confirmed. While chatting with Collider at the show's first panel at the world-famous event on July 21, Ambudkar admitted he sees Jay acquiring such abilities as a "temporary thing" — if it were to ever transpire, that is.
'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26
Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
'First Kill' Cancellation Sparks Fan Petition to Save Netflix Series
First Kill fans are out for blood after Netflix canceled the young adult drama, despite the series having logged multiple days on the streaming charts. Following the Tuesday announcement that Netflix had driven a stake into the series after just a single, well-performing season, fans are rallying together in a last-ditch effort to save First Kill, with a Change.org petition garnering thousands of signatures.
