ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
ComicBook
Black Adam Tie-In Comic Drops a Surprising Steel Easter Egg
Black Adam is set to debut in theaters in just a matter of months, expanding upon the potential of live-action DC content in the process. As the film branches out the stories of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and the Justice Society of America, it will also include references to larger DC Comics lore, with confirmation of the group Intergang factoring into the film. The lead-up to Black Adam has revealed even more surprising Easter eggs and references — including one surprising one that originated in the pages of Steel. Spoilers for Black Adam — The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1 from Cavan Scott, Maria Luara Sanapo, Arif Prianto, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
They/Them Filmmaker Reveals Origins of the Killer's Mask
There are a number of elements that are ingrained into the slasher subgenre, one of which is the use of an ominous mask to disguise a killer's identity. The new slasher from Blumhouse Productions They/Them honors that tradition, though with the number of masks that have been seen in the subgenre's history, writer/director John Logan was tasked with finding a way of setting his killer apart from its predecessors, yet while also honoring the iconic influences from horror history, as well as embracing the narrative itself to justify the disguise. They/Them debuts on Peacock on August 5th.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Confirms Strange Adventures is Dead, Reveals His Bizarro Story for the Show
During Hollywood Babble-On with co-host Ralph Garman, indie film icon Kevin Smith confirmed that the Strange Adventures anthology series originally planned for release on HBO Max is officially dead. That part is not exactly surprising, considering fans had not heard anything about the Greg Berlanti-produced show in quite a while. What's a little more surprising is that Smith shared some pretty specific details of a story he was writing with Supergirl scribe Eric Carrasco. The story, which would have centered on Jimmy Olsen, Perry White, and Bizarro, was a story in which Superman himself was not featured.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
ComicBook
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen
The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
ComicBook
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
ComicBook
Fantasy Flight Games Reveals New Marvel Game in Development
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
thedigitalfix.com
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
ComicBook
Beavis And Butt-Head Comment on BTS in New Episodes
Beavis and Butt-head are back, with creator Mike Judge releasing new episodes on Paramount+. In the past, the chuckling duo would often make fun of music videos that would play on MTV, and while they have returned to make fun of music videos and YouTube videos alike, a familiar boy band has wandered into their sights. "Dynamite" by BTS was on the table for the two delinquents as two new episodes arrived on Paramount's streaming service earlier today.
ComicBook
The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg Celebrates Movie's Anniversary With Hilarious "Supervillain Body" Video
Last year, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theatres on August 6th, so folks involved with the DC film have been celebrating its anniversary. The movie did well among critics and audiences alike, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% from critics and an 82% from audiences. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "exhilarating and emotional." The cast of the film was quite stacked and featured many exciting names on the line-up. One such actor was comedian Flula Borg as Javelin. Borg previously revealed that he gained 25 pounds of muscle for the role, and recently shared a fun "How To Get Supervillain Body" video.
ComicBook
Is Young Justice Canceled or Renewed for Season 5?
After Batgirl and Wonder Twins were axed at HBO Max, fans fear the DC animated series Young Justice could be the next DC Comics property on the chopping block at Warner Bros. Discovery. The status of the already once-canceled series has been up in the air ever since co-creator Greg Weisman tweeted that it was a question of "if" — not "when" — Young Justice would be renewed following the conclusion of its fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms. In the wake of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, WBD CEO David Zaslav has taken aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim at least $3 billion from the newly formed company's budget.
ComicBook
Prey Fans Are Loving the Film's Dog
Prey is now streaming on Hulu, and it's been the hottest topic among movie fans this weekend. At the time of this writing, the newest Predator movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. There have been many tweets praising the movie's star, Amber Midthunder (Naru), but she's not the only one getting love from fans. Another standout of the cast is Coco the dog who plays Sarii, Naru's loyal companion. Many people have taken to social media to express their love for Sarii who is a very, very good girl. Before checking out some of the tweets about Sarii, here's what Minthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg had to say about working with Coco...
ComicBook
Prey Star Amber Midthunder Explains Why She Loves Mark Ruffalo's Instagram
Prey, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, hit Hulu yesterday and it's getting a lot of love from critics and fans alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Not only is Prey officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise, but it's been a big trending topic on social media this weekend. Fans are praising the film's lead Amber Midthunder who is best known for playing Kerry Loudermilk on Legion and Rosa Ortecho on Roswell, New Mexico. Recently, Midthunder had a chat with InStyle and talked about her love for Mark Ruffalo's Instagram. The interview caught the attention of the Marvel star, and the two actors exchanged kind words on Twitter.
