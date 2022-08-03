ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vin Scully remembered for eloquence behind the mic

By Steve Overmyer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E18iP_0h3s9Ae200

Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passes away at age 94 04:30

NEW YORK -- Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94.

He was known as the voice of the Dodgers, but he grew up in New York City.

As CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports, the man is considered to be one of the greatest sportscasters of all time. More than the voice of baseball, he was a national treasure.

Scully was on the mic for one of the greatest Mets moments. He had a style all his own. Rooted in radio, his brand of broadcasting favored storytelling.

"What distinguished Vin was that he brought that touch of elegance and eloquence to everything he did," Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas said.

Starting in 1950, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years. As a national broadcaster, too, he called some of the most iconic games in sports history. When he was with CBS, he called "the catch."

Scully became a Baseball Hall of Famer in 1982. He's also one of the few broadcasters to ever win the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

But the New York native's career began at Fordham University in 1947.

"His fingerprints are all over WFUV Sports," WFUV sports director Bobby Ciafardini said. "Obviously, the legacy from that period of time, calling the games and setting the standard for play-by-play ... Throughout the years, being able to come back and work with the students at workshops and be available to them for critiques and analysis and words of encouragement."

By the time he retired in 2016, he had called more than 9,000 games. 20 no-hitters and three perfect games, including the most famous one of all by Yankees pitcher Don Larsen.

Over the years, technology changed, but the smooth voice of Scully remained. With a lyrical majesty, Scully always found the perfect tone for the biggest moments, including Hank Aaron surpassing Babe Ruth.

"What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the deep south," he said.

Scully stamped the game with his imprimatur of class, but the greatest wordsmith said it best when he said nothing at all.

Never wanting to intrude on a moment, Scully waited nearly a minute after Kirk Gibson's home run in the World Series to put a bow on it.

"In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened," he said.

Scully was labeled the voice of summer. After 94 years, his voice ran out of summers, but will echo through history.

Ciafardini told CBS2 he spoke with Scully the week before he passed away, saying Scully knew his time was coming and wanted to call all the people he knew to say goodbye.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hall, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, NY
The Spun

Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Kirk Gibson
Person
Babe Ruth
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Fordham University
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance

Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
dodgerblue.com

How To Watch The Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium

The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be televised live by SportsNet LA, MLB Network, and can be streamed from the MLB.TV game feed. It can also be listened to on AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio. The Los Angeles Dodgers have encouraged fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy