ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VA

Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming

By Fatimah Waseem
ffxnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ffxnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road

Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants

Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
ASHBURN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VA
Business
Springfield, VA
Government
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
City
Tysons, VA
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Finished walk-out basement, media room, stone and hardiplank exterior. Open: Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Nadeem Malik – Green Logic, Inc.) 11806 Forest Heights Court, Herndon. 5 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)

Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Springfield Town Center#Legos#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Jcpenny#Dave Busters#Legoland#Canadian#Showcase
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 703-839-8200. Hello Fairfax!. My name is Sharmane Medaris. I am a mom of three (twins included), wife, an avid runner, and of course a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia

Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
northernvirginiamag.com

The High-End Spas in NoVA That Will Give You a Much-Needed Massage

You deserve a day full of rest and relaxation and these luxe spas will make sure your receive it. From jade rollers and exfoliators to bath bombs and sheet masks, indulging yourself in an at-home self-care routine can be the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But regardless of how hard we try to relax at home, nothing can beat going to get a professional massage. And luckily for Northern Virginia, our selection of reliable and relaxing spas is an extensive one.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Hotel giant Hilton extends stay at Tysons headquarters, adding 350 jobs

Hilton is planning a major expansion of its headquarters in Tysons that will bring its workforce at the office to over 1,000 employees. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this morning (Thursday) that the hospitality company will make “significant upgrades” to the office it has operated at 7930 Jones Branch Drive since 2009.
TYSONS, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Restaurants and Shops Coming to Amazon HQ2

It’s been nearly four years since corporate behemoth Amazon selected Arlington as its future second home. Now the first phase of construction is approaching the light at the end of the tunnel. Metropolitan Park—which comprises two 22-story office buildings, a public park and some 65,000 square feet of ground-floor...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more

There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Get a head start on National Oyster Day Thursday, August 4 at Vola’s Dockside Grill (101 N. Union St., Alexandria). The riverfront Old Town restaurant will offer seafood specials, including $2 oysters, until 6 PM. Make a reservation here. Celebrate Shaw Italian spot Quattro Osteria’s first anniversary with free...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy