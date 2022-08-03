Johnston's Amazon warehouse construction continues despite national delays, cancelations

Read on turnto10.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August – November
After seeing almost no cruise ships for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Harbor is scheduled to welcome a total of 58 cruise ships between May and November, according to Discover Newport‘s 2022 Cruise Ship Schedule. Looking back over the last few years, more than one hundred...
Seekonk Stop & Shop, CVS Plaza Hit Market for $17 Million
Here is a sweet little investment deal if you just happen to have a few bucks burning a hole in your pocket. It could be a worthwhile venture if you like to eat, too. The Stop & Shop store at 1475-1479 Newman Avenue in Seekonk is for sale. Also included in the deal is a CVS store with a drive-thru window and a 7,810 rentable square foot vacant unit "on a massive parcel" of land.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Costco planned for Sockanosset Cross Road, sources say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Plans are underway to develop the former Citizens Bank property in Cranston. NBC 10's Gene Valicenti says his well-placed sources confirm the site will be a Costco Wholesale club. The developer said nothing’s been signed. The former Citizens Bank building, which was used as...
Big box COSTCO, Topgolf, highway expansion bring big change to the “Heart of Cranston”
After years of community concerns and opposition, the area of Cranston often called “the heart of Cranston” will be getting both a Topgolf mega (68,000 sq. ft.) entertainment/golf complex and a COSTCO, side by side. To be located in the sought after “behind Citizens” and “behind Shaws” part of the Chapel View development owned by the Carpionato Group, the group is experiencing two of the largest successes in Rhode Island commercial development in recent years.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub.
All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
Smithfield welcomes residents to tour 'jewel' Camp Shepard property
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s Camp Shepard Subcommittee is hosting four tours of the 114-acre Camp Shepard property on Aug. 20 to allow residents to view the “Jewel of Smithfield,” and give their opinion on what they would like to see done with the property. One-hour tours will...
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
Property sales in North Smithfield between July 26 & August 4
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, August 4. Seller: Elizabeth Pawlowski (quit claim) Buyer: Kevin & Laurie Doherty. Price: $335,000. 10 Willerval Ave. Seller: Paul & Brenda Paris. Buyer: Christie & Todd Brenner.
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
Utility pole falls onto Richmond restaurant
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A utility pole fell onto a restaurant in Richmond on Saturday evening. Rhode Island Energy was on scene at Dragon Palace on Main Street. The pole slammed onto a refrigerator cooler, causing serious damage. The owners told an NBC 10 News crew the pole randomly...
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
Exeter farm hosts return of Rhode Island National Guard's Leapfest
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island National Guard's Leapfest returned to the skies on Saturday. The event faced a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The drop zone was at Adams Farm in Exeter. Organizers call Leapfest the largest and longest-running international static line parachute training event...
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
Taunton plant is named by EPA as posing potential health risks, company pushes back
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical used widely in their operations. One of those facilities is Professional Contract Sterilization, Inc. in Taunton. The company uses ethylene...
Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s
Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
