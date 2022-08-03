Johnston's Amazon warehouse construction continues despite national delays, cancelations

Here is a sweet little investment deal if you just happen to have a few bucks burning a hole in your pocket. It could be a worthwhile venture if you like to eat, too. The Stop & Shop store at 1475-1479 Newman Avenue in Seekonk is for sale. Also included in the deal is a CVS store with a drive-thru window and a 7,810 rentable square foot vacant unit "on a massive parcel" of land.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO