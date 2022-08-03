CRISPR"“Cas9-mediated gene editing of the BCL11A enhancer for pediatric Î²/Î² transfusion-dependent Î²-thalassemia

Read on www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Extracellular vesicles enriched in connexin 43 promote a senescent phenotype in bone and synovial cells contributing to osteoarthritis progression
The accumulation of senescent cells is a key characteristic of aging, leading to the progression of age-related diseases such as osteoarthritis (OA). Previous data from our laboratory has demonstrated that high levels of the transmembrane protein connexin 43 (Cx43) are associated with a senescent phenotype in chondrocytes from osteoarthritic cartilage. OA has been reclassified as a musculoskeletal disease characterized by the breakdown of the articular cartilage affecting the whole joint, subchondral bone, synovium, ligaments, tendons and muscles. However, the mechanisms that contribute to the spread of pathogenic factors throughout the joint tissues are still unknown. Here, we show for the first time that small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) released by human OA-derived chondrocytes contain high levels of Cx43 and induce a senescent phenotype in targeted chondrocytes, synovial and bone cells contributing to the formation of an inflammatory and degenerative joint environment by the secretion of senescence-associated secretory associated phenotype (SASP) molecules, including IL-1ÃŸ and IL-6 and MMPs. The enrichment of Cx43 changes the protein profile and activity of the secreted sEVs. Our results indicate a dual role for sEVs containing Cx43 inducing senescence and activating cellular plasticity in target cells mediated by NF-kÃŸ and the extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2), inducing epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) signalling programme and contributing to the loss of the fully differentiated phenotype. Our results demonstrated that Cx43-sEVs released by OA-derived chondrocytes spread senescence, inflammation and reprogramming factors involved in wound healing failure to neighbouring tissues, contributing to the progression of the disease among cartilage, synovium, and bone and probably from one joint to another. These results highlight the importance for future studies to consider sEVs positive for Cx43 as a new biomarker of disease progression and new target to treat OA.
Nature.com
Clinical use of artificial intelligence in endometriosis: a scoping review
Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating, gynecologic condition with a non-specific clinical presentation. Globally, patients can experience diagnostic delays of ~6 to 12 years, which significantly hinders adequate management and places a significant financial burden on patients and the healthcare system. Through artificial intelligence (AI), it is possible to create models that can extract data patterns to act as inputs for developing interventions with predictive and diagnostic accuracies that are superior to conventional methods and current tools used in standards of care. This literature review explored the use of AI methods to address different clinical problems in endometriosis. Approximately 1309 unique records were found across four databases; among those, 36 studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies were eligible if they involved an AI approach or model to explore endometriosis pathology, diagnostics, prediction, or management and if they reported evaluation metrics (sensitivity and specificity) after validating their models. Only articles accessible in English were included in this review. Logistic regression was the most popular machine learning method, followed by decision tree algorithms, random forest, and support vector machines. Approximately 44.4% (n"‰="‰16) of the studies analyzed the predictive capabilities of AI approaches in patients with endometriosis, while 47.2% (n"‰="‰17) explored diagnostic capabilities, and 8.33% (n"‰="‰3) used AI to improve disease understanding. Models were built using different data types, including biomarkers, clinical variables, metabolite spectra, genetic variables, imaging data, mixed methods, and lesion characteristics. Regardless of the AI-based endometriosis application (either diagnostic or predictive), pooled sensitivities ranged from 81.7 to 96.7%, and pooled specificities ranged between 70.7 and 91.6%. Overall, AI models displayed good diagnostic and predictive capacity in detecting endometriosis using simple classification scenarios (i.e., differentiating between cases and controls), showing promising directions for AI in assessing endometriosis in the near future. This timely review highlighted an emerging area of interest in endometriosis and AI. It also provided recommendations for future research in this field to improve the reproducibility of results and comparability between models, and further test the capacity of these models to enhance diagnosis, prediction, and management in endometriosis patients.
Nature.com
Associations between physical physique/fitness in children and bone development during puberty: a 4-year longitudinal study
Bone growth is most remarkable during puberty. This study aimed to clarify the effects of physique and physical strength on bone mineral density and bone metabolism markers during puberty to help improve bone growth during puberty and prevent future osteoporosis. There were 277 pubertal participants (125 boys and 152 girls) in this survey from 2009 to 2015, all aged 10/11 and 14/15Â years. The measures included physical fitness/physique indices (such as muscle ratio etc.), grip strength, bone density (osteo sono-assessment index, OSI), and bone metabolism markers (bone-type alkaline phosphatase and type I collagen cross-linked N-telopeptide). At 10/11-years-old for girls, a positive correlation was found between body size/grip strength and OSI. At 14/15-year-old for boys, all body size factors/grip strength were positively correlated with OSI. The change in body muscle ratio was positively correlated with change in OSI for both sexes. The height, body muscle ratio and grip strength at 10/11-year-old were significantly associated with OSI (positively) and bone metabolism markers (negatively) at 14/15-year-old for both sexes. Adequate physique building after 10/11Â years for boys and before 10/11Â years for girls may be effective in increasing peak bone mass.
Nature.com
Author Correction: IÎºBÎ± is required for full transcriptional induction of some NFÎºB-regulated genes in response to TNF in MCF-7 cells
Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 26 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of this Article, a number of typos were present in several sections of the Methods: The IFFL model, The 3-state cycle model, and The model v4. In particular, units were clarified for Ï„, correct values were given for constants h, hTF, k1, k2, KD3, KDTF2, and equations 6 and 8 were corrected. The correction have been performed in both the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
The fifth story in Asian perspectives, regions, new markers, and renal denervation
This month's edition of Hypertension Research and the Special Issue on Hypertension in Asia includes one review article, two original articles, one brief report, and two commentaries. Zhang et al. nicely review the relationship between the prevalence of hypertension and altitude using the pooled prevalence of hypertension from Chinese and English databases [1]. Previously, Narvaez-Guerra et al. reviewed the association between high altitude and hypertension, demonstrating the possible pathway for chronic exposure to high altitudes to mediate increased blood pressure in highlanders with a schematic figure [2]. Zhang et al. demonstrate that a 100"‰m increase in elevation tends to increase the observed prevalence of hypertension by 1.2%, but only in individuals of Tibetan ethnicity, as this phenomenon interestingly was not found when analyzing all highlanders or all Asians [1]. In the Japan Morning Surge-Home Blood Pressure (J-HOP) study, Waki et al. demonstrate that the left ventricular mass index (LVMI) can serve as a superior marker of cardiovascular disease events when compared with home blood pressure monitoring [3]. They suggest that hypertensive patients with LVMI should receive home blood pressure monitoring, and clinicians should always consider the cause of increased LVMI and determine the appropriate interventions. Moreover, in the Toon study, a longitudinal study in Ehime Prefecture in Japan, Tajima et al. demonstrate that salivary alpha-amylase (sAA) is associated with an increase in arterial stiffness [4]. sAA is secreted in salivary glands upon Î²-adrenergic receptor activation. Thus, the authors provide one possible mechanism for the association between high sAA levels and arterial stiffness via the activation of the sympathetic nervous system under psychological stress. Furthermore, Ueno et al. report that social participation contributes to better hypertension management among older people in Japan [5]. Hypertension is a noncommunicable disease, but communication with other individuals is associated with better control of hypertension in elderly individuals. Recently, Golaszewski et al. reported that social isolation and loneliness were independently associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among postmenopausal women in the United States [6]. Increased CVD risk may be based on worse management of hypertension owing to a lack of social participation. Furthermore, Park discusses the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan and Korea [7] based on Waki's previous work [8]. Ogoyama et al. [9]. summarize recent works of renal denervation based on Panchavinnin's reports [10] and several previous reports. Therefore, please enjoy the fifth installment of the Special Issue for Hypertension in Asia.
'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle
There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?
Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average
SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Harmol promotes Î±-synuclein degradation and improves motor impairment in Parkinson's models via regulating autophagy-lysosome pathway
The abnormal accumulation of Î±-synuclein (Î±-syn) is a crucial factor for the onset and pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease (PD), and the autophagy-lysosome pathway (ALP) contributes to Î±-syn turnover. AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) and the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) regulate autophagy by initiating the macroautophagy cascade and promoting lysosomal biogenesis via increased transcription factor EB (TFEB) activity. Hence, activation of AMPK-mTOR-TFEB axis-mediated autophagy might promote Î±-syn clearance in PD. Harmol is a Î²-carboline alkaloid that has been extensively studied in a variety of diseases but rarely in PD models. In this study, we aimed to evaluate the effect and underlying mechanism of harmol in PD models in vitro and in vivo. We show that harmol reduces Î±-syn via ALP in a dose- and time-dependent manner in cell model that overexpressed human A53T mutant Î±-syn. We also demonstrate that harmol promotes the translocation of TFEB into the nucleus and accompanies the restoration of autophagic flux and lysosomal biogenesis. Importantly, harmol improves motor impairment and down-regulates Î±-syn levels in the substantia nigra and prefrontal cortex in the Î±-syn transgenic mice model. Further studies revealed that harmol might activate ALP through AMPK-mTOR-TFEB to promote Î±-syn clearance. These in vitro and in vivo improvements demonstrate that harmol activates the AMPK-mTOR-TFEB mediated ALP pathway, resulting in reduced Î±-syn, and suggesting the potential benefit of harmol in the treatment of PD.
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
Nature.com
Improved overall survival is associated with adjuvant chemotherapy after definitive concurrent chemoradiotherapy for N3 nasopharyngeal cancer
Concurrent chemoradiotherapy is the established treatment for locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). However, there is no evidence supporting routine adjuvant chemotherapy. We aimed to demonstrate the effect of adjuvant chemotherapy on survival and distant metastasis in high-risk N3 NPC patients. We linked the Taiwan Cancer Registry and Cause of Death database to obtain data. Clinical N3 NPC patients were divided as those receiving definitive concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CCRT) with adjuvant 5-fluorouracil and platinum (PF) chemotherapy and those receiving no chemotherapy after CCRT. Patients receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy were excluded. We compared overall survival, disease-free survival, local control, and distant metastasis in both groups using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis. Propensity-score matching was also performed to evaluate the independent effect of adjuvant PF in a matched cohort with similar baseline characteristics. We included 431 patients (152 and 279 patients in the adjuvant PF and observation groups, respectively). Median follow-up was 4.3Â years. The 5-year overall survival were 69.1% and 57.4% in the adjuvant PF chemotherapy and observation groups, respectively (p"‰="‰0.02). Adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with a lower risk of death (hazard ratio [HR] 0.61, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.43"“0.84; p"‰="‰0.003), even after adjusting for baseline prognostic factors (HR 0.61, 95% CI 0.43"“0.86; p"‰="‰0.005). Distant metastasis-free survival at 12Â months was higher in the adjuvant PF chemotherapy group than in the observation group (98% vs 84.8%; p"‰<"‰0.001). After adjusting for baseline prognostic factors, adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with freedom from distant metastasis (HR 0.11, 95% CI 0.02"“0.46; p"‰="‰0.003). Adjuvant chemotherapy was also associated with a decreased risk of death (HR 0.59, 95% CI 0.41"“0.85, p"‰="‰0.004) in a propensity score-matched cohort. Prospective evaluation of adjuvant PF chemotherapy in N3 NPC patients treated with definitive CCRT is warranted because adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with improved overall survival and decreased risk of distant metastasis.
Nature.com
To the Moon! South Korea’s first lunar mission is on its way
Danuri, officially known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, will orbit the celestial body for a year. You have full access to this article via your institution. South Korea’s first lunar mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 7.08 p.m. local time today, and is now on its way to the Moon. The successful launch of Danuri, officially known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, takes the country beyond Earth’s orbit for the first time.
Nature.com
Prevalence and associated factors of tuberculosis among isoniazid users and non-users of HIV patients in Dessie, Ethiopia
Tuberculosis (TB) is major public health concern and Isoniazid Preventive Therapy (IPT) helps to prevent TB development among patients living with human immune deficiency virus (PLWHIV). However, the evidence is limited especially in the study area. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the prevalence and factors associated with TB among IPT users and non-IPT users of PLWHIV in Dessie, Ethiopia. A comparative cross-sectional study was employed for1 month in Dessie. A total of 326 respondents were selected using systematic random sampling. Bivariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were computed to identify factors associated with Tuberculosis. In multivariable analysis, AOR with 95% CI was used to declare statistically significant variables with TB. The prevalence of TB among non-IPT users was 48.5%, (95% CI 40.8"“56.2%), and among IPT users was 8%, (95% CI 5"“13%). Cotrimoxazole prophylaxis therapy (CPT) (AOR"‰="‰5.835, 95% CI 2.565"“13.274), IPT (AOR"‰="‰10.359, 95% CI 4.054"“26.472), ART adherence (AOR"‰="‰30.542, 95% CI 12.871"“72.475), and believing that IPT use prevents TB (AOR"‰="‰0.093, 95% CI 0.018"“0.484) were statistically significant factors. The prevalence of TB was higher among non-IPT users than among IPT users. Therefore, efforts should be strengthened to implement widespread use of IPT among adult PLWHIV.
Nature.com
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis
During the past decade, research has revealed that the vast community of micro-organisms that inhabit the gut - known as the gut microbiota - is intricately linked to human health and disease, partly as a result of its influence on systemic immune responses. Accumulating evidence demonstrates that these effects on immune function are important in neuroinflammatory diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), and that modulation of the microbiome could be therapeutically beneficial in these conditions. In this Review, we examine the influence that the gut microbiota have on immune function via modulation of serotonin production in the gut and through complex interactions with components of the immune system, such as T cells and B cells. We then present evidence from studies in mice and humans that these effects of the gut microbiota on the immune system are important in the development and course of MS. We also consider how strategies for manipulating the composition of the gut microbiota could be used to influence disease-related immune dysfunction and form the basis of a new class of therapeutics. The strategies discussed include the use of probiotics, supplementation with bacterial metabolites, transplantation of faecal matter or defined microbial communities, and dietary intervention. Carefully designed studies with large human cohorts will be required to gain a full understanding of the microbiome changes involved in MS and to develop therapeutic strategies that target these changes.
Nature.com
Whole blood DNA methylation analysis reveals respiratory environmental traits involved in COVID-19 severity following SARS-CoV-2 infection
Clara AlcÃ¡ntara-DomÃnguezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4925-49555,. SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause an inflammatory syndrome (COVID-19) leading, in many cases, to bilateral pneumonia, severe dyspnea, and in ~5% of these, death. DNA methylation is known to play an important role in the regulation of the immune processes behind COVID-19 progression, however it has not been studied in depth. In this study, we aim to evaluate the implication of DNA methylation in COVID-19 progression by means of a genome-wide DNA methylation analysis combined with DNA genotyping. The results reveal the existence of epigenomic regulation of functional pathways associated with COVID-19 progression and mediated by genetic loci. We find an environmental trait-related signature that discriminates mild from severe cases and regulates, among other cytokines, IL-6 expression via the transcription factor CEBP. The analyses suggest that an interaction between environmental contribution, genetics, and epigenetics might be playing a role in triggering the cytokine storm described in the most severe cases.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Recurrent somatic mutations as predictors of immunotherapy response
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31055-3, published online 08 July 2022. The original HTML version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which text in panels a and d was corrupted. This has been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. The PDF version was correct from the time of publication.
Nature.com
Direct observation of geometric and sliding ferroelectricity in an amphidynamic crystal
Sliding ferroelectricity is a recently observed polarity existing in two-dimensional materials. However, due to the weak polarization and poor electrical insulation in these materials, existing experimental evidences are indirect and mostly based on nanoscale transport properties or piezoresponse force microscopy. We report the direct observation of sliding ferroelectricity, using a high-quality amphidynamic single crystal (15-crown-5)Cd3Cl6, which possesses a large bandgap and so allows direct measurement of polarization"“electric field hysteresis. This coordination polymer is a van der Waals material, which is composed of inorganic stators and organic rotators as determined by X-ray diffraction and NMR characterization. From density functional theory calculations, we find that after freezing the rotators, an electric dipole is generated in each layer driven by the geometric mechanism, while a comparable ferroelectric polarization originates from the interlayer sliding. The net polarization of these two components can be directly measured and manipulated. Our finding provides insight into low-dimensional ferroelectrics, especially control of the synchronous dynamics of rotating molecules and sliding layers in solids.
Nature.com
Mapping the cancer cell states conserved across solid tumors
A new study uses single-cell and spatial transcriptomics to provide a systematic characterization of the recurrent gene-expression programs that control neoplastic cell states in diverse cancers. Cancer cells must acquire a diversity of traits to thrive in a challenging environment, but the molecular programs that coordinate these traits are incompletely...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Efficient in vivo base editing via single adenoassociated viruses with size-optimized genomes encoding compact adenine base editors
In the version of this article initially published, individual data points in Fig. 5f"“k were omitted, and have now been restored in the HTML and PDF versions of the paper. Merkin Institute of Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA. Jessie R. Davis,Â...
Thousands stranded in China resort city amid COVID lockdown
BEIJING (AP) — Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya, after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown. The restrictions came into force on Saturday morning, as authorities sought to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the city on tropical Hainan Island. There were 229 confirmed cases on Friday and an additional 129 on Saturday.
Comments / 0