CRISPR"“Cas9-mediated gene editing of the BCL11A enhancer for pediatric Î²/Î² transfusion-dependent Î²-thalassemia

This month's edition of Hypertension Research and the Special Issue on Hypertension in Asia includes one review article, two original articles, one brief report, and two commentaries. Zhang et al. nicely review the relationship between the prevalence of hypertension and altitude using the pooled prevalence of hypertension from Chinese and English databases [1]. Previously, Narvaez-Guerra et al. reviewed the association between high altitude and hypertension, demonstrating the possible pathway for chronic exposure to high altitudes to mediate increased blood pressure in highlanders with a schematic figure [2]. Zhang et al. demonstrate that a 100"‰m increase in elevation tends to increase the observed prevalence of hypertension by 1.2%, but only in individuals of Tibetan ethnicity, as this phenomenon interestingly was not found when analyzing all highlanders or all Asians [1]. In the Japan Morning Surge-Home Blood Pressure (J-HOP) study, Waki et al. demonstrate that the left ventricular mass index (LVMI) can serve as a superior marker of cardiovascular disease events when compared with home blood pressure monitoring [3]. They suggest that hypertensive patients with LVMI should receive home blood pressure monitoring, and clinicians should always consider the cause of increased LVMI and determine the appropriate interventions. Moreover, in the Toon study, a longitudinal study in Ehime Prefecture in Japan, Tajima et al. demonstrate that salivary alpha-amylase (sAA) is associated with an increase in arterial stiffness [4]. sAA is secreted in salivary glands upon Î²-adrenergic receptor activation. Thus, the authors provide one possible mechanism for the association between high sAA levels and arterial stiffness via the activation of the sympathetic nervous system under psychological stress. Furthermore, Ueno et al. report that social participation contributes to better hypertension management among older people in Japan [5]. Hypertension is a noncommunicable disease, but communication with other individuals is associated with better control of hypertension in elderly individuals. Recently, Golaszewski et al. reported that social isolation and loneliness were independently associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among postmenopausal women in the United States [6]. Increased CVD risk may be based on worse management of hypertension owing to a lack of social participation. Furthermore, Park discusses the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan and Korea [7] based on Waki's previous work [8]. Ogoyama et al. [9]. summarize recent works of renal denervation based on Panchavinnin's reports [10] and several previous reports. Therefore, please enjoy the fifth installment of the Special Issue for Hypertension in Asia.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO