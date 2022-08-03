St. Francois Co. woman hopes to lower legal BAC to .04 for first responders

(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.

BISMARCK, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO