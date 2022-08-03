ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

KVUE

90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans

AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox7austin.com

Texas ranked among nation's healthiest sleepers, according to study

HOUSTON - If you're reading this article, then take it as a sign to make time for a nap. SLEEP MAGIC: How a good night's rest relates to your immune system. A recent study by Countingsheep.net ranked Texas among the top 10 states in the U.S. with the healthiest sleepers. The survey looked at a number of people who treat their insomnia with medication instead of holistic methods.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
townandtourist.com

15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)

Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
KCEN

Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
KCEN

TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Temple Tx

Located between the larger cities of Austin and Waco in Central Texas, Temple is just the 50th most populous city in the state. It isn’t a destination that often pops up on most people’s wishlist, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Temple is one of the main cities in the Killeen – Temple – Fort Hood Metropolitan Area.
Texas Monthly

Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden

There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
