ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Rescue plan money for St. Louis homeless services in limbo as providers face daunting requirements

By Kavahn Mansouri, Shahla Farzan - Midwest Newsroom
missouribusinessalert.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area

(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
Ballotpedia News

Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2

On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Person#Homeless Shelter#Major League Soccer#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis Boeing workers avoid strike; state sales tax holiday returns

Car dealerships in Missouri and beyond are still grappling with inventory issues. Many have struggled to keep up with customer demand amid production and delivery delays since the onset of COVID-19. Over the last 12 months, one measure of American auto dealerships' inventory has hovered at about one-eighth of its level in 2019, before the pandemic. Said the general manager of one Columbia dealership: "If you look at my showroom floor, it looks like a dancehall. There's nothing on it." In the St. Louis area, Boeing workers accepted a new contract Wednesday after a weeklong negotiation, sparing a strike at three regional facilities. If the union had not approved the contract, worker strikes would have likely started Thursday. And, retailers across the state are preparing for the return of Missouri's annual tax-free weekend Friday through Sunday. During those days, residents and nonresidents can shop for certain items without paying the state's sales tax.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy