Rescue plan money for St. Louis homeless services in limbo as providers face daunting requirements

Read on www.missouribusinessalert.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Flood victims' frustrations continue to rise inside St. Louis resource center
ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood mom trekked to the flood recovery assistance center at Friendly Temple Church in north St. Louis with her two little girls in tow. "Right now, I'm gong house-to-house, place-to-place. Tonight we're spending the night in a shelter," said the mom. She said flash floods...
mymoinfo.com
Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area
(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
Free food available Thursday to St. Louis area flood victims
Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.
Downtown St. Louis study highlights major economic impact amid concerns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new study examines the regional impact that Downtown St. Louis has on the rest of the region. Among the key findings are that its economic impact is greater than its size. Boosters for the area argue that the success of Downtown is critical to the prosperity of the region. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Application process to become St. Louis police chief extended
ST. LOUIS — It’s been almost a year since St. Louis’ Chief of Police announced he was retiring, and now the deadline to apply to replace him has been extended and the man in charge of the process is within weeks of departing the city himself. The...
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flood victims say they need physical help, not paper pushing
The sky is literally falling on Mona Drive in University City. A giant tree limb fell on the brand-new car of a woman who came to help.
Missouri governor requests federal disaster assistance for St. Louis flooding
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested Thursday for President Biden to issue a major disaster declaration in regard to July flooding near St. Louis.
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
KSDK
North county business helping local flood victims cope, one meal at a time
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The recent rain and flash flooding have devastated the lives of hundreds of people throughout the St Louis area. Many people have lost most of everything they own. One business in north St. Louis County is reaching out to those affected in Florissant. Mann...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Sneaker Society hosts convention for sneakerheads
If you have kids, you probably know how the sneaker industry has exploded in popularity in recent years.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
KMOV
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog
ST. LOUIS – More than 24,000 low-level court cases will be dismissed in St. Louis due to a backlog. Newton McCoy, administrative judge for the St. Louis City Court, signed an order Thursday to dismiss more than 24,000 older, low-level cases at the municipal court. City leaders say low-level...
Mother, daughter lead historic Southwest Airlines flight to St. Louis
A historic Southwest Airlines flight recently landed in St. Louis. In July, Holly Petitt and Keely Petitt became the first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo to lead a Southwest Airlines flight.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis Boeing workers avoid strike; state sales tax holiday returns
Car dealerships in Missouri and beyond are still grappling with inventory issues. Many have struggled to keep up with customer demand amid production and delivery delays since the onset of COVID-19. Over the last 12 months, one measure of American auto dealerships' inventory has hovered at about one-eighth of its level in 2019, before the pandemic. Said the general manager of one Columbia dealership: "If you look at my showroom floor, it looks like a dancehall. There's nothing on it." In the St. Louis area, Boeing workers accepted a new contract Wednesday after a weeklong negotiation, sparing a strike at three regional facilities. If the union had not approved the contract, worker strikes would have likely started Thursday. And, retailers across the state are preparing for the return of Missouri's annual tax-free weekend Friday through Sunday. During those days, residents and nonresidents can shop for certain items without paying the state's sales tax.
Comments / 2