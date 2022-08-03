Rescue plan money for St. Louis homeless services in limbo as providers face daunting requirements

Car dealerships in Missouri and beyond are still grappling with inventory issues. Many have struggled to keep up with customer demand amid production and delivery delays since the onset of COVID-19. Over the last 12 months, one measure of American auto dealerships' inventory has hovered at about one-eighth of its level in 2019, before the pandemic. Said the general manager of one Columbia dealership: "If you look at my showroom floor, it looks like a dancehall. There's nothing on it." In the St. Louis area, Boeing workers accepted a new contract Wednesday after a weeklong negotiation, sparing a strike at three regional facilities. If the union had not approved the contract, worker strikes would have likely started Thursday. And, retailers across the state are preparing for the return of Missouri's annual tax-free weekend Friday through Sunday. During those days, residents and nonresidents can shop for certain items without paying the state's sales tax.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO