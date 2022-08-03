ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

WLUC

Med Pros Share holds grand opening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon cutting at Med Pros Share in Marquette celebrated its grand opening Friday. Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. CEO and Founder Britta Carlson...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday. It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.
ESCANABA, MI
Escanaba, MI
Escanaba, MI
Health
WLUC

Alger County Animal Shelter seeks volunteers and food

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter needs help moving animals for medical treatment. The Alger County Animal Shelter is short-staffed and needs volunteers to transport animals to and from veterinary clinics. There is no vet in the Munising area, so volunteers should expect to drive to Gwinn or Manistique.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain. Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
MARQUETTE, MI
Raphael
WLUC

Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming. Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Alger County Fair in Chatham kicks off Friday

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Fair kicked off Friday in Chatham. The fair features livestock shows, horse shows, 4-H exhibits, and live music. The fairgrounds also feature a new pavilion this year. The fair will celebrate many homecoming events on Saturday and there will be a chicken barbeque on Sunday.
CHATHAM, MI
WLUC

Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
MARQUETTE, MI
#St Francis#Osf#Osf St Francis Hospital
WLUC

General Consul of Japan visits Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday. Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post is searching for a 77-year-old woman with dementia last seen near the Eben Junction area in Alger County. Troopers responded to a missing person call near the Eben Junction area late Wednesday night after Linda Golden had not been heard from or seen.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
MARQUETTE, MI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WLUC

Negaunee Public Schools thank voters for supporting millage renewal

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public School District is thanking voters who supported their recent millage renewal. Voters approved the 18 mill renewal by a margin of about 3 to 1 this past Tuesday night. That generates about $2 million for the district, about 12 percent of their total...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Little Agate holds grand opening at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Agate store held its official grand opening Thursday inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Little Agate is a children’s clothing & gear consignment store featuring quality brands for kids. The store owner says she has seen the need in the community and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Man arrested for OUI after single-car rollover crash in Wells Township

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs - 3rd offense following a single-car rollover crash on Danforth Road early Wednesday morning. Escanaba Public Safety identified the driver as Fred Arthur Patterson. Public Safety says officers responded to the crash around 12:54...
ESCANABA, MI

