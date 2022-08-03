Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Related
WLUC
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
WLUC
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
WLUC
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
WLUC
Alger County Fair in Chatham kicks off Friday
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Fair kicked off Friday in Chatham. The fair features livestock shows, horse shows, 4-H exhibits, and live music. The fairgrounds also feature a new pavilion this year. The fair will celebrate many homecoming events on Saturday and there will be a chicken barbeque on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
WLUC
Local association honors veterans with boat parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
WLUC
Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
WLUC
Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
WLUC
Manny Mag’s food truck serving authentic Mexican food all summer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing. Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer. Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck... ...and puts...
WLUC
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
WLUC
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Tia Trudgeon celebrates by whipping up a batch for the Morning News. Whisk sugars and butter together to form a paste. Fold in egg, vanilla, flour, baking soda, and salt. Bake at 350 F for 12-15 minutes. Happy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Michigan Ghost Town of Pines, in Schoolcraft County
Here's a little Michigan Ghost Town that has very little written about it – even in the 'Michigan Ghost Town' books. It's the little village of Pines, located in the Upper Peninsula's Schoolcraft County. All that's left is a building that looks like it might have been a little...
WLUC
Little Agate holds grand opening at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Agate store held its official grand opening Thursday inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Little Agate is a children’s clothing & gear consignment store featuring quality brands for kids. The store owner says she has seen the need in the community and...
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post is searching for a 77-year-old woman with dementia last seen near the Eben Junction area in Alger County. Troopers responded to a missing person call near the Eben Junction area late Wednesday night after Linda Golden had not been heard from or seen.
WLUC
Med Pros Share holds grand opening
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon cutting at Med Pros Share in Marquette celebrated its grand opening Friday. Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. CEO and Founder Britta Carlson...
WLUC
Alger County Animal Shelter seeks volunteers and food
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter needs help moving animals for medical treatment. The Alger County Animal Shelter is short-staffed and needs volunteers to transport animals to and from veterinary clinics. There is no vet in the Munising area, so volunteers should expect to drive to Gwinn or Manistique.
WLUC
NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
WLUC
General Consul of Japan visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday. Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.
Comments / 0