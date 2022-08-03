ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama blood centers call for more donors amid supply shortage

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023C1s_0h3s6VOm00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Those with Lifesouth Community Blood Centers estimate that if everyone gave blood every 56 days there wouldn’t be a shortage.

John Donahey in Montgomery is donating even more than that.

“I donate every two weeks for platelets, I donate once a month for my blood,” Donahey said.

He says he donates to help cancer patients and others who need it.

“It also helps people out there in the hospitals that really need. I feel everybody should be able to donate if you can,” Donahey said.

Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa

Lifesouth District Community Development Coordinator Melinda Hinds says summer is a difficult time for donations. While people are giving less, there are often more car accidents and more hospitals in need of blood.

“Even before the summer we were seeing shortages, and our inventories are at an all time low,” Hinds said.

Lifesouth’s several locations in the state give blood directly to hospitals in their areas. Hinds says they’re open seven days a week and even send out several ‘bloodmobiles’ daily for collections.

Right now though, she says they haven’t always been able to complete hospital orders.

“We need you terribly right now, so we want our best to adequately get that inventory level to where it needs to be so we can meet our hospital needs every day for our patients,” Hinds said.

The American Red Cross offers another way to give. The Central East Alabama chapter was short last month about 1,000 units, according to Executive Director Kelly Hodges. She says three lives can be saved from one donation.

“When I donate blood, I’m saving a life from a car accident, from somebody who had an accident they didn’t expect to happen. Blood is needed everyday. Surgeries happen every day. If we don’t donate, if we don’t keep supplies on our shelves, what are we going to do? People need it to live,” Hodges said.

The American Red Cross collects throughout the state and sends the blood wherever it’s needed.

Those at Lifesouth encourage everyone to donate, but especially those whose blood type is O-negative, which can be universally used.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama

As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank

The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
SELMA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Montgomery, AL
Health
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
AL.com

Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms

Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Giving Blood#Blood Cancer#The American Red Cross
Praise 93.3

4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches

Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
selmasun.com

Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects

Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

25 best places to retire in Alabama

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

When doctors say you should get the COVID-19 vaccine booster

The Alabama Department of Public Health is now changing how often they report coronavirus case numbers. The state will now updating their COVID-19 dashboard once a week on Thursdays. The Alabama Department of Public Health explains they moved to a weekly update schedule to be consistent with the Center for...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th

Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy