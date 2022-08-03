ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone, TN

Bitcoin mine final settlement unlikely this month after missed deadline

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zjjk_0h3s6P6Q00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Limestone residents waiting for a final lawsuit settlement that would remove a noisy Bitcoin mine from their neighborhood are likely going to have to wait a bit longer after the mine’s operator failed to provide requested information by Wednesday.

That’s when the Washington County Commission’s Commerce, Industrial and Agriculture (CIA) committee would have reviewed a final settlement proposal at its monthly meeting — one that includes relocation of the mine to the Washington County Industrial Park (WCIP) in Telford. Washington County is suing Red Dog Technologies, the mine’s operator, and BrightRidge, the utility it leases land and buys power from.

PREVIOUS: County OKs Bitcoin mine lawsuit settlement after gaining concessions

“We’re the committee that would take a look at it and make a recommendation to the full commission about voting it up or down,” CIA Committee Chairman Phil Carriger said. At the county commission’s July 25 meeting, County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson said that was a necessary step for the full commission to be able to review a final settlement proposal at its Aug. 29 meeting.

People in the New Salem community of Limestone began complaining about excessive noise from the mine in May 2021. The noise comes from large fans used to cool high-powered computer equipment, which performs complex (and energy intensive) calculations to “mine” the cryptocurrency Bitcoin and to verify Bitcoin transactions.

Washington County sued BrightRidge in November 2021, later adding Red Dog to the suit, alleging the mine violates the county’s zoning ordinance. When county commissioners, BrightRidge, Red Dog and the parties’ attorneys hammered out a settlement deal June 9, New Salem residents thought a final resolution in Chancellor John Rambo’s court was imminent.

“I left that meeting thinking it was a done deal,” New Salem Baptist Church pastor Craig Ponder said of the June 9 negotiations. The tentative agreement included Red Dog leaving the New Salem site no later than Dec. 31, 2024 and most likely much earlier, as well as BrightRidge providing fiber internet (including at least one year free) to 51 homes within a half-mile radius of the mine, which sets next to a BrightRidge substation.

‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest

The church received a notice letter from BrightRidge July 11 about the provision of internet. It said construction was under way with initial customers expected to begin connection the week of July 25.

“I’m really surprised and a little disappointed that it’s not happened any quicker than it has,” Ponder said of a final settlement. “I’m concerned and my neighbors are … that nothing has been resolved.

“We wonder if turmoil on the other end is going to slow it down on our side,” he added, referring to public opposition in Telford to locating a new mine at the industrial park.

Missing the CIA committee meeting deadline makes it unlikely the full commission will consider whether to approve a deal at its Aug. 29 meeting.

Commissioners, Red Dog and co-defendant BrightRidge hammered out a deal at a meeting June 9 but finalizing things on paper has been a slow process. The lawsuit to have the operation shut down remains open and would proceed if a settlement can’t be reached.

Wilkinson said July 25 the county had made an offer of property for the new mine, within the WCIP, earlier that month.

“When that offer was made the county also sent a proposed settlement agreement and also sent a proposed or at least draft text amendment language (to change the zoning ordinance) so that could all be discussed at one point,” Wilkinson said. “Kind of a kit.”

As deadlines pass and the current mine continues operating, Carriger said he’s learned that waiting is common in situations like this.

“I’ve learned in government service that you don’t hope, you just deal with the facts when they appear,” Carriger said. “You’ve just got to be a pragmatist.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed Friday by holiday, payroll system issues

Johnson City employees' paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll "due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay."
WJHL

‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
WJHL

Sullivan County BOE hopes to fill director role by January

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools system leaders hope to hire a new director by January following the retirement of current director Evelyn Rafalowski. Rafalowski returned to the role from her retirement after the former director left. The school board on Thursday night agreed to have the Tennessee School Board Association lead the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Telford, TN
City
Limestone, TN
Washington County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Limestone, TN
Government
City
Jonesborough, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
WJHL

Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
WJHL

Candidate Reeves retracts Ballad donation statement after legal action threatened

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate James Reeves has retracted a statement he made Tuesday about campaign donations to his opponent after Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine demanded such a retraction Thursday morning and threatened legal action against Reeves. “He referenced that (current mayor) Joe Grandy has taken money from Ballad,” Levine […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadlines#Government Service#County Commission#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3 Policy#Red Dog Technologies#Cia Committee#The County Commission
Kingsport Times-News

North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch reopens

NORTON — A week after flash flooding struck Wise County, the U.S. Forest Service has reopened one public recreation site in the Clinch Ranger District. USFS officials announced on Friday that the North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch opened for public use Friday. The launch area was closed on July 28 after flooding in the Pound area.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Freddie Malone wins contentious Washington County Commission race

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Republican Freddie Malone defeated independent challenger Scott Holly Thursday to retain the 8th District Washington County Commission seat after a race that saw both men criticize the other’s character. The Malone-Holly contest was one of just three that were contested out of 15 commission seats, compared to seven contested seats […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Mark DeWitte elected Hawkins County mayor

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County voters have elected Mark DeWitte as county mayor.  The Republican defeated independent candidate David Bailey in the August general election. In May, DeWitte defeated six other candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the mayoral race. He currently serves on the county commission and Rogersville Board of Mayor and […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Holston Army Ammunition Plant welcomes new leader

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is under new command. The ammunition plant is now under the leadership of Lt. Col. Joel Calo, who most recently served as a logistics operations officer at Fort Shafter in Hawaii. A ceremony for Calo was held Friday morning. Calo told News Channel 11 that he […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Final voting results from Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Joe Grandy narrowly re-elected in Washington County mayoral race

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County voters have granted Joe Grandy a second term as county mayor.  After securing the Republican nomination in May, the incumbent Republican defeated independent candidate James Reeves by just 141 votes in the county general election. Tensions between the two candidates recently escalated after Reeves claimed that Grandy “and his […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy