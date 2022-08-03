ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

'I got up ready to go': Trudy Busch Valentine hits the ground running on November election campaign

Read on www.ksdk.com

St. Louis American

St. Louis voters have spoken: No more abusers in political office

Among the messages made clear on Tuesday’s primary election day were:. There is no longer room in St. Louis city politics for candidates with credible histories of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence. We speak, of course, of the failed candidacies of state Senator Steve Roberts, Jr., and former...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ballotpedia News

Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2

On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Eric Schmitt
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages

The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri on Wednesday wrote to the Democratic Illinois and Kansas governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Illinois and Kansas to apply for Medicaid waivers to...
MISSOURI STATE
