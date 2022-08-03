'I got up ready to go': Trudy Busch Valentine hits the ground running on November election campaign

Read on www.ksdk.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis American
St. Louis voters have spoken: No more abusers in political office
Among the messages made clear on Tuesday’s primary election day were:. There is no longer room in St. Louis city politics for candidates with credible histories of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence. We speak, of course, of the failed candidacies of state Senator Steve Roberts, Jr., and former...
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
Raised in St. Louis? Strong chance you stayed close to home, Census says
If you grew up in the St. Louis region, there's a pretty strong chance you didn't stray too far from home as an adult, based on U.S. Census data released this summer.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
feastmagazine.com
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
fox5ny.com
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt in Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication: A well-funded, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November. Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
Busch Valentine, Schmitt win primaries, advance to general election with Independent John Wood
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November. In...
Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri on Wednesday wrote to the Democratic Illinois and Kansas governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Illinois and Kansas to apply for Medicaid waivers to...
Flood victims say they need physical help, not paper pushing
The sky is literally falling on Mona Drive in University City. A giant tree limb fell on the brand-new car of a woman who came to help.
KMOV
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Primary results: Missouri's 22nd congressional district state senate race
MISSOURI, USA — Missouri's 22nd congressional district voted on their new representative in the state senate following the 2022 general election, with incumbent Paul Wieland (R) not running for reelection due to term limits. Missouri's 22nd congressional district lies entirely in Jefferson County. There were four Republican candidates for...
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
Missouri primary results: Eric Schmitt projected as winner of Republican nomination for Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — According to an NBC News projection, Eric Schmitt will be the Republican candidate to compete in the November general election for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat. Senator Roy Blunt's retirement leaves an open seat in the U.S. Senate and dozens of Republican elected officials and newcomers...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
Bush and Jones win nominations in Missouri's 1st Congressional District Primary election
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democrat on the ballot in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, a district that leans heavily to her party. Bush was one of two members of the Squad in Congress facing primary challenges on Tuesday. Bush, making...
5 On Your Side
