Missouri State

KOLR10 News

Missouri eases requirement for substitutes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
Missouri Independent

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit

Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.  NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV

Things to keep in mind for tax-free weekend in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri parents and teachers can save some cash this weekend for school supplies, because this weekend is the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday for certain items. Inflation costs has grocery and gas prices higher than we’ve seen, and now school is only a week or two...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis Boeing workers avoid strike; state sales tax holiday returns

Car dealerships in Missouri and beyond are still grappling with inventory issues. Many have struggled to keep up with customer demand amid production and delivery delays since the onset of COVID-19. Over the last 12 months, one measure of American auto dealerships' inventory has hovered at about one-eighth of its level in 2019, before the pandemic. Said the general manager of one Columbia dealership: "If you look at my showroom floor, it looks like a dancehall. There's nothing on it." In the St. Louis area, Boeing workers accepted a new contract Wednesday after a weeklong negotiation, sparing a strike at three regional facilities. If the union had not approved the contract, worker strikes would have likely started Thursday. And, retailers across the state are preparing for the return of Missouri's annual tax-free weekend Friday through Sunday. During those days, residents and nonresidents can shop for certain items without paying the state's sales tax.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages

The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
5 On Your Side

What you need to know about Missouri's tax-free weekend

ST. LOUIS — Sharpen those pencils and get that first-day outfit ready! Back-to-school time is almost here. That also means some savings are also near. On Friday, Missouri kicks off its tax-free weekend. But there are some catches, including what you can get, and who is participating. Missouri Tax-Free...
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
