Columbia Missourian
Missouri's incarcerated population, 2021
A Missouri News Network analysis points to a race gap in those who receive pardons. State officials say they don't know the race of applicants.
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Educators give suggestions to fix Missouri teacher shortage
Educators from across Missouri told members of the State Board of Education's Blue Ribbon Commission the reason why teachers are leaving the field is due to a lack of support and pay.
Missouri heads into new school year with teacher shortage
Missouri heads into a new school year with a significant teacher shortage, with state education leaders urgently looking for solutions.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
Things to keep in mind for tax-free weekend in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri parents and teachers can save some cash this weekend for school supplies, because this weekend is the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday for certain items. Inflation costs has grocery and gas prices higher than we’ve seen, and now school is only a week or two...
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gov. Parson signs $2.5 million bill for tobacco prevention and cessation programming
Gov. Mike Parson was at MU Health Care on Wednesday to discuss tobacco use prevention. The post Gov. Parson signs $2.5 million bill for tobacco prevention and cessation programming appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis Boeing workers avoid strike; state sales tax holiday returns
Car dealerships in Missouri and beyond are still grappling with inventory issues. Many have struggled to keep up with customer demand amid production and delivery delays since the onset of COVID-19. Over the last 12 months, one measure of American auto dealerships' inventory has hovered at about one-eighth of its level in 2019, before the pandemic. Said the general manager of one Columbia dealership: "If you look at my showroom floor, it looks like a dancehall. There's nothing on it." In the St. Louis area, Boeing workers accepted a new contract Wednesday after a weeklong negotiation, sparing a strike at three regional facilities. If the union had not approved the contract, worker strikes would have likely started Thursday. And, retailers across the state are preparing for the return of Missouri's annual tax-free weekend Friday through Sunday. During those days, residents and nonresidents can shop for certain items without paying the state's sales tax.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
What you need to know about Missouri's tax-free weekend
ST. LOUIS — Sharpen those pencils and get that first-day outfit ready! Back-to-school time is almost here. That also means some savings are also near. On Friday, Missouri kicks off its tax-free weekend. But there are some catches, including what you can get, and who is participating. Missouri Tax-Free...
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
'It really takes all hands on deck': What Kansas abortion vote means for Missouri, other states
ST. LOUIS — When the results came in Tuesday night, there were hugs of celebration and loss surrounding the failed voter initiative to restrict abortion access in Kansas. The votes came out strong against the measure to remove a key privacy right from the state constitution, at times pushing the percentage as high as 60%.
