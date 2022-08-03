Hiking to the World’s Tallest Tree Could Get You a $5,000 Fine, Jail Time

Read on www.frommers.com
Related
Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent
Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
Sheriff threatens criminal charges for ABC News crew at California's McKinney Fire
The sheriff's office has threatened criminal action against a TV news crew for bringing a civilian into an evacuation zone.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
ohmymag.co.uk
Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive
In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More human remains discovered in Lake Mead's receding waters
This is the fourth time human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area since May.
California border officials' busts net nearly 90 pounds of meth, fentanyl hours apart
Border authorities in California recently seized nearly 90 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine during three separate inspections hours apart from each other. All three seizures were from people enrolled in Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI), a program that allows expedited screening for pre-approved "low-risk travelers" in the United States.
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and local resources, Wagner said the fire was starting to calm down and all evacuations were lifted as of 8 p.m.
Charming locals to find backroad stories, the secrets to California travel from John Bartell
"John knows more about California than any other Californian."
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
The shiny diamond of California & the grueling hike up Half Dome in Yosemite is nothing but spectacular
If there is ever a place that touches your soul, then Yosemite National Park (the shiny diamond) certainly will. And I guarantee you; it will capture your heart as well! Although California might be more known for its surfers and cliff carved coastlines, this part of California is extraordinarily special. As you arrive near the park the scenic landscape will take your breath away. The Sierra-Nevada mountain region is dominated by the granite that also crests along the west edge of Yosemite and Sequoia Kings Canyon.
Comments / 1