Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kick-Off Luncheon is August 16 in Thibodaux
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bayou area residents to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The association will kick of the engagement with a luncheon on August 16. The organization is kicking...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers limited time discount on enrollment
Grab your sneakers and sign up! Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a discounted enrollment fee until Friday, August 12. The limited time enrollment fee is only $25. A membership gives guests access to the 60,000 square foot fitness center. The state of the art facility includes a full-service locker rooms, a warm water therapy and lap pool, strength training equipment, an indoor track, gymnasiums, child care, group exercise studios, and sports complex.
houmatimes.com
Bayou Community Foundation celebrates completion of 8th home built for Hurricane Ida survivors in Dulac
Bayou Community Foundation, Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux along with other project partners welcomed Hurricane Ida survivors Wayne and Angela Solet and family to their new home in Dulac nearly a year since the family lost everything in the Category four storm. The storm-resilient...
houmatimes.com
Local businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for local students
Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana coordinated a school supply drive to benefit children in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts. “The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps...
houmatimes.com
Fr. Simon Peter, Karen David Award Finalists for Prestigious Catholic Extension Lumen Christi Award
The Lumen Christi Award is Catholic Extension’s highest honor given to people who radiate and reveal the light of Christ present in the communities where they serve. Each year, extension dioceses across the country submit nominations for the award. They remind us that faith is still a relevant force in our society and culture. They remind us that there is so much energy and generosity in our Church. They remind us that there are people willing to sacrifice for the good of others.
houmatimes.com
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber to host community Hurricane Preparedness event
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce announced it will host a Hurricane Preparedness event on Thursday, August 11 at the Terrebonne Parish Library. “August marks a year since the devastation of Hurricane Ida; an unforeseen catastrophe, our area was not prepared for,” reads a statement from the Chamber. The...
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
bizneworleans.com
Heart Doctor First in U.S. to Use New Stent System
GRAY, La. — Cardiologist Craig Walker, founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, says he’s the first in the country to use the Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system to improve implantation procedures to treat artery blockages in the legs. The procedure took place on Aug. 3 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center with help from Dr. Matthew Finn.
houmatimes.com
LWCC announces 2021 Safest 70 Award Winners
Today, LWCC announced the 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients. Established in 2008, this award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to workplace safety. Recognized companies are fostering a culture of wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce by establishing safe work environments. “LWCC has always prioritized workplace safety and will continue...
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
houmatimes.com
Albert Marion Jones III
Albert Marion Jones, III, 72 , died Friday, July 29, 2022. Born September 2, 1949 he was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Schriever, Louisiana. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 11:00 AM. He...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lafourche goes back to school - Day 1
The first day of school in Lafourche Parish was Friday with thousands of local kids returning to classes. We asked our readers for photos of their children during their first day and were pleasantly surprised by the 150+ photos we received. So here's Day 1 of the back to school...
St. Charles officials urge residents to protect against mosquitoes carrying West Nile
Authorities say mosquito Samples from Destrehan have tested Positive for West Nile Encephalitis. “The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed a positive mosquito sample
Free school supplies handed out to communities in need
HOUMA, La. — School starts next week, so the Governor is giving away school supplies to help families get ready, with hundreds of families across Terrebonne parish gathering in Houma to collect school supplies. Whitney Celestine, mother of two, understands the importance of needing school supplies. “One less thing...
stmarynow.com
Dinner is served: Berwick cuts ribbon for food truck court
A crowd turned out late Thursday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting at Berwick's new Lighthouse Food Truck Court, 3278 First St. Officials are encouraging food truck owners to be open there 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Vendors included FlamiNGuyen Vietnamese Cuisine, Body by Thomas, Jones Specialty Foods, The Southern Spread and Lily Bea's Snoballs.
houmatimes.com
Things to Do this Weekend, August 6, in Terrebonne/Lafourche
Here are a few things happening in Houma and Raceland this weeked!. Market at the Marina | Saturday, August 6 | 8 a.m.-noon | Downtown Houma Marina Terrebonne General’s Market at the Marina returns! Remember, the location will be a little different due to the saturation of the grounds. The August market brings Marina Sprouts, Houma Stroller Walk, White Boot Cleanup with Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, Story Walk with Terrebonne Parish Library, Birdhouse painting with Little Arts Studio, Health experts, and live music by Brian and Frankie Avet! You don’t want to miss this one!
houmatimes.com
Gladys Legendre Sonnier
Gladys Legendre Sonnier, 93, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
brproud.com
New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
