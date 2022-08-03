Read on www.recordpatriot.com
Gov. Whitmer proclaims August as Child Support Month
LANSING — In recognition of these efforts of child support workers, employers, state and county departments, hospitals and community partners to support Michigan children and families, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared August 2022 as Child Support Month in Michigan. The Michigan Child Support Program strives to help families support...
Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont
PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home. The family of seven couldn't find anything nearby to replace their house reduced to ashes in the 2018 Paradise fire. It proved too daunting to rebuild in a town that looked more like a deserted war zone than the tight-knit community they loved.
