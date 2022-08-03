Nonprofit, Food Lion to distribute school supplies, groceries to hundreds of Norfolk military families

Read on www.wtkr.com
Back-to-school supply drives during Virginia's tax-free holiday weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — The new school year is just around the corner, and there will be several weekend events to help parents and kids get ready to head back into the classroom!. This weekend is also a sales tax-free weekend. From 12:01 a.m. on August 5 through 11:59 p.m. on August 7, Virginia will allow consumers to buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, and hurricane/emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax.
31Heroes hosts “Workout to Remember” event in Virginia Beach
30-service military members and a military K-9 were killed in action when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter was shot down over Afghanistan.
Volunteers to hold search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
The 4-year-old vanished eight months ago. Tonight, there is still no sign of the little boy.
Virginia Beach Fire Department warns community of scam
The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.
Student’s tribute to slain reporter stepsister wins award
Quinay Gatling wanted to do something to remember her stepsister, so she wrote a song, “Granby Street,” as a tribute.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
Portsmouth native launches new summer program to keep kids on the right path
The goal of GYM aims to keep kids on the right path, out of trouble and show them positive influences to break the cycle of violence.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
Newport News apartments sell for $9.75M
A Newport News apartment complex has sold for $9.75 million, S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced Aug. 2. 53 Colony Square Court LLC has purchased Colony Square Apartments, which has 92 units, from Lyn Van Turette Trust LLC. The buyer is planning extensive renovations to the property, which is on 4.82 acres.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
VB deputies to teach active shooter response training class to local church
Deputies will teach a “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” (CRASE) class on Saturday at 10 a.m. for members of the congregation of Asbury Christian Fellowship Church.
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Union Taco in Norfolk
This spot is perfect for a date night. It's got a downtown vibe, fresh ingredients, lots of tequila, and the ambiance is everything.
Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility
640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
In the Kitchen: Low Country Boil
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef and Owner of Soulivia’s Art + Soul and Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar, Camille Sheppard, joined us on HRS to make a Low Country Boil complete with sausage, crawfish, shrimp, crabs, potatoes, and corn. Soulivia’s Art + Soul Restaurant. 141 Hillcrest...
Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with shortage
Norfolk Police are looking high and low for some men and women to join the force and that search has expanded to people they already know but have since retired from the department.
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
