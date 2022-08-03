Read on www.laweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in I-5 rollover in Glenn County identified
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP has identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate-5 in Glenn County on Wednesday. The CHP said 41-year-old Tomas Gaspar was the driver of a 2008 Cadillac SUV and died. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate-5 north of...
krcrtv.com
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
L.A. Weekly
Nathanial Smotrys, Stephen Reikes and 3 Others Injured in Head-On Crash on Highway 89 [Plumas County, CA]
5 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Highway 89. The crash took place on Highway 89 just south of Sierraville. Dispatchers arrived to the scene at approximately 5:28 p.m., on July 29th. Moreover, the collision involved a 2005 GMC Sierra, driven by Nathanial Smotrys and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Northgate Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]
Traffic Collision near Sotano Drive Left One Fatality. The incident occurred on August 2nd, just before 5:00 p.m., near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive. According to Sacramento Police Department, three vehicles collided in the area. The impact of the crash caused four people to sustain varying degrees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
L.A. Weekly
Colin Crocker, Evan Parker Killed in Fiery Crash on SR-193 [Placer County, CA]
2 Teens Pronounced Dead after Solo-Car Collision along State Route 193. The deadly single-vehicle accident took place near Newcastle on July 21st, according to initial reports. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Crocker, reportedly lost control of his 2010 Mini Cooper and crashed. The impact of the collision caused the car...
krcrtv.com
One person killed in rollover crash on I-5 in Glenn County on Wednesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — One person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Glenn County early Wednesday afternoon. The Willows Area CHP says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on I-5 near County Road 24, south of Orland. A male driver was ejected and died...
crimevoice.com
Three arrested after stolen cat. converter, narcotics reportedly found in car
Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just before 5 a.m. on August 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Yeoman Drive and Junction Boulevard, in Roseville. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and immediately observed a sawed-off catalytic converter behind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teenage soccer player dies following weeks of hospitalization after being hit by car
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado Hills teenager died earlier this week after spending several weeks at a hospital after being hit by a car while out for a run, her club team announced in a Facebook post. Sophia Torres went out for a jog on July 12 and was hit by […]
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
actionnewsnow.com
Pounds of marijuana, guns found after Yuba County traffic stop
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested in Yuba County on Thursday after officers found guns and drugs following a traffic stop, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Johnathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, on the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. Rivera-Lopez was...
Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
16-year-old girl died from suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say. Roseville Police Department officials responded to reports of a drug overdose death involving a 16-year-old girl on June 21. Investigators who are investigating the death now suspect it was fentanyl-related. Roseville Police encourage...
KCRA.com
Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash in north Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were sent to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the north Sacramento area, officials said. Among them was a woman who died. (Video above: Top headlines for August 2, 2022) The Sacramento Police Department said a three-vehicle crash involving four people total...
Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash
NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
actionnewsnow.com
Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business
OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman claims domestic dispute and false imprisonment during altercation that left man stabbed
UPDATE - The man involved in the fight was stabbed in the chest, Chico police said. Before he was rushed to the hospital Chico police claim a woman called dispatch saying she was involved in a domestic dispute while inside a car. That car was apparently traveling on the Skyway...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after agents locate loaded gun, suspected fentanyl during search
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More than 50 pills of suspected fentanyl and a loaded gun were found during a probation search in Oroville on July 27, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents searched 2719 Mitchell Ave. #1 in Oroville and contacted the person on probation, 30-year-old Mariah...
Comments / 0