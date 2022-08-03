ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palermo, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in I-5 rollover in Glenn County identified

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP has identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate-5 in Glenn County on Wednesday. The CHP said 41-year-old Tomas Gaspar was the driver of a 2008 Cadillac SUV and died. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate-5 north of...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified

WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
WILLOWS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Northgate Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]

Traffic Collision near Sotano Drive Left One Fatality. The incident occurred on August 2nd, just before 5:00 p.m., near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive. According to Sacramento Police Department, three vehicles collided in the area. The impact of the crash caused four people to sustain varying degrees...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Three arrested after stolen cat. converter, narcotics reportedly found in car

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just before 5 a.m. on August 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Yeoman Drive and Junction Boulevard, in Roseville. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and immediately observed a sawed-off catalytic converter behind...
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital

OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pounds of marijuana, guns found after Yuba County traffic stop

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested in Yuba County on Thursday after officers found guns and drugs following a traffic stop, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Johnathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, on the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. Rivera-Lopez was...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash in north Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were sent to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the north Sacramento area, officials said. Among them was a woman who died. (Video above: Top headlines for August 2, 2022) The Sacramento Police Department said a three-vehicle crash involving four people total...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business

OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested after agents locate loaded gun, suspected fentanyl during search

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More than 50 pills of suspected fentanyl and a loaded gun were found during a probation search in Oroville on July 27, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents searched 2719 Mitchell Ave. #1 in Oroville and contacted the person on probation, 30-year-old Mariah...
OROVILLE, CA

