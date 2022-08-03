ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Governors race garners national attention

By Alyssa Willetts
WIBW
 3 days ago
JC Post

Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House

Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
WIBW

Fifth abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Gov., Wichita business leaders discuss economic development in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly joined business leaders in Wichita to discuss what her administration can do to continue to contribute to the economic development of the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Aug. 5, she continued her Prosperity on the Plains statewide economic tour in...
WICHITA, KS
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Sam Brownback
Person
Derek Schmidt
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Could sales tax holiday soon become reality in Kansas?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a parent traveling through Missouri or Oklahoma this weekend (Aug. 5-7), it might be worth stopping for some back-to-school shopping. Through Sunday is the annual tax holiday for school supplies in two of Kansas’ neighboring states. It’s an idea that’s long been discussed in Kansas. So, where does it stand?
KANSAS STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Four to be interviewed to fill Lyon, Chase Co. district judge vacancy

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans will be interviewed to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy. the vacancy will be created by the Sept. 3 retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler.
LYON COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Politics
Politics
Elections
Elections
KSNT News

Kansas ballots will have post-election audit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Contests aim to Put the Brakes on Fatalities in Kansas

Poster and video contests where Kansas students can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety are back as part of this year’s Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign. In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as...
KANSAS STATE

