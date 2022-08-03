Kansas Governors race garners national attention

Read on www.wibw.com
hppr.org
To win the U.S. Senate election, Kansas Democrats say they need to 'get more personal'
It seemed all of Wellington, Kansas, had turned out on a sticky July night for the parade that kicked off the annual Kansas Wheat Festival, a 120-year-old tradition in this town of about 8,000 people just south of Wichita. Older folks raised up out of their canvas chairs, joining parents...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
WIBW
Fifth abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
hppr.org
Kris Kobach makes a rebound with the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general
Anti-immigration hardliner and one-time Trump ally on voter fraud conspiracist Kris Kobach overcame the Kansas Republican establishment on Tuesday to win the party’s nomination for state attorney general. Republicans voted in favor of the former Kansas secretary of state over state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony...
Democratic AG candidate Mann declares Kansas GOP rival Kobach a ‘threat to democracy’
Kansas Democratic attorney general candidate Chris Mann views GOP nominee Kris Kobach as a threat to democracy. The post Democratic AG candidate Mann declares Kansas GOP rival Kobach a ‘threat to democracy’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Gov., Wichita business leaders discuss economic development in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly joined business leaders in Wichita to discuss what her administration can do to continue to contribute to the economic development of the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Aug. 5, she continued her Prosperity on the Plains statewide economic tour in...
Kansas voters send clear message by rejecting ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
The margin between yes and no on the "Value Them Both" amendment on abortion in Kansas was nearly 20 percentage points after the primary.
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
WIBW
Could sales tax holiday soon become reality in Kansas?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a parent traveling through Missouri or Oklahoma this weekend (Aug. 5-7), it might be worth stopping for some back-to-school shopping. Through Sunday is the annual tax holiday for school supplies in two of Kansas’ neighboring states. It’s an idea that’s long been discussed in Kansas. So, where does it stand?
bartlesvilleradio.com
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
WIBW
Four to be interviewed to fill Lyon, Chase Co. district judge vacancy
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans will be interviewed to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy. the vacancy will be created by the Sept. 3 retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Kansas ballots will have post-election audit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
Contests aim to Put the Brakes on Fatalities in Kansas
Poster and video contests where Kansas students can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety are back as part of this year’s Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign. In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as...
Voter turnout spikes in Tuesday's primary as Kansans decide future of abortion
Kansas voters arrived to the polls in full force for Tuesday's primary election to decide the future of abortion in the state.
