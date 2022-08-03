ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJk0Y_0h3s5FUB00

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Walmart on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to lay off corporate employees after cutting its profit outlook last week.

The retailer began notifying employees in its corporate offices in Bentonville, Ark., and elsewhere of the layoffs affecting about 200 employees in its merchandising, global technology and real-estate teams departments, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Walmart confirmed the layoffs in a statement to CNBC, describing them as a means to "better position the company for a strong future."

Walmart representative Anne Hatfield, however, declined to say how many workers would be impacted and what divisions are expected to see cuts, adding that the company was still hiring in growing departments such as supply chain, e-commerce, health and wellness, and advertising sales.

"Shoppers are changing. Customers are changing," she said. "We are doing some restructuring to make sure we're aligned."

Walmart is the nation's largest employer with about 1.6 million workers in the United States.

The news of the layoffs came after Walmart cut its quarterly and full-year profit guidance late last month, citing the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

It noted that while customers spent more on necessities such as groceries and fuel, they were less likely to spend on apparel and other high-margin merchandise, noting it would have to cut prices to sell those items.

Competitors Target and Bed Bath and Beyond had previously reported that they were saddled with extra inventory amid rising inflation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Business
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Advertising#Layoffs#Lay Off#Business Industry#Retail Industry#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Walmart
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
415K+
Followers
62K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy