Amazon Introduces Layaway Plans on Select Items

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

You can now purchase items on layaway at Amazon .

The mega-retailer introduced payment plans on thousands of Amazon Layaway items, including furniture , home entertainment , laptops and PCs , cameras and camera accessories , sports and exercise gear , lawn and garden essentials , electronics , musical instruments and more.

No credit check, no interest, no cancellation or restocking fees. Before you get started, here’s what you need to know about the payment plan. Note: Amazon Layaway is not yet available for orders shipping to CT, DC, IL, MD, OH and PA.

How Does Amazon’s Layaway Plan Work?

Shoppers can reserve items by clicking the “Reserve with Layaway” button next to the product (if the label is not near the product name, it may be due to multiple offers on the product, per Amazon) and pay 20% of the total cost at checkout to lock in the price. The cost will be split evenly into five payments over eight weeks. Standard shipping costs will be applied to the final payment, however Prime Members can get free shipping with Amazon Layaway on eligible items. If you’re not a Prime Member, click here to launch your free 30-day trial. Amazon Prime is $14.99 a month after the first month free and students and eligible EBT/MediCaid recipients can receive up to 50% off the membership fee.

Can You Get Sale Items on Layaway?

Yes! Amazon’s layaway plan extends to sale items and is available all year, which could be helpful once the holiday season launches.

How To Cancel Your Layaway Plan

If you need to cancel the plan or do not complete the payments, Amazon will issue a refund of all amounts paid. If a payment is unsuccessful, you will not be able to open additional payment plans while a previous plan is overdue.

Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Introduces Layaway, Amazon Layaway, Layaway Plan Work
Billboard

Billboard

