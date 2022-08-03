ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AOL Corp

Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases. Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?

Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments

As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
INCOME TAX
