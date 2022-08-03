ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kid Rock Reveals Wild Photo Performing in Front of a Sea of People at The Quad Cities

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on outsider.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Kid Rock Cancels Show, Audience Trashes Venue

Kid Rock canceled his concert Friday night in North Dakota due to bad weather ... triggering an angry backlash from fans who trashed the venue. KR was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 PM at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot ... following a 2 1/2 hour performance by his opening act, Night Ranger.
MINOT, ND
Elle

Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Reno, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Noblesville, IN
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Noblesville, IN
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Jason Bonham
Person
Kid Rock
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over These Deaths From the Series

Longtime Chicago Fire fans know that Lauren German and Treat Williams have been part of the show’s history yet are now gone. Both actors have found other work in their careers, of course. Yet their characters would die on the NBC first-responder drama. Fans would find themselves taking to the tissues really hard. Their tears over seeing Shay and Benny Severide die are still shared by others just finding this great show.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure

Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quad Cities#The Quads Cities#The North Dakota Fair
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer

Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
CHICAGO, IL
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

531K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy