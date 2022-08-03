Kid Rock Reveals Wild Photo Performing in Front of a Sea of People at The Quad Cities

Read on outsider.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
TMZ.com
Kid Rock Cancels Show, Audience Trashes Venue
Kid Rock canceled his concert Friday night in North Dakota due to bad weather ... triggering an angry backlash from fans who trashed the venue. KR was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 PM at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot ... following a 2 1/2 hour performance by his opening act, Night Ranger.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
Elle
Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene
Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Video Shows Actress Speeding Through Neighborhood
A newly released video shows actress Anne Heche speeding through a Los Angeles neighborhood before she crashes her Mini Cooper. Heche, who appeared on Chicago P.D. at one time, zooms down a residential street. This is done before Heche crashes her car into a home, which starts a significant fire, TMZ reports.
‘Beach body ready’: See Hayley Hasselhoff strut her stuff at Miami swimsuit show
Hayley Hasselhoff shook what her daddy gave her Sunday afternoon, strutting down the runway for Miami Swim Week under the tents at Collins Park for Paraiso Miami Beach. The plus-sized model (dad is David Hasselhoff, mom is actress Pamela Bach) walked in the Cupshe x Tabria Majors show, which was all about celebrating curvaceous lovelies.
‘Chicago PD’ Fans Are Puzzled By This Detail About Voight’s Family
Like any fan-favorite character of a long-running series, fans want to know everything there is to know about Chicago PD‘s stoic yet caring sergeant, Hank Voight. Part of what makes Voight so interesting, however, is his complicated, somewhat clouded past. That said, what we do know about him fits...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Speaks Out After Frank Fritz Hospitalized Following Stroke
Late last night, American Pickers fans were shocked and horrified to learn that beloved treasure hunter Frank Fritz had been hospitalized following a stroke. Upon news of the life-threatening health scare, both fans and Fritz’s fellow pickers sent the star messages of love and comfort. Among them was American...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?
Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over These Deaths From the Series
Longtime Chicago Fire fans know that Lauren German and Treat Williams have been part of the show’s history yet are now gone. Both actors have found other work in their careers, of course. Yet their characters would die on the NBC first-responder drama. Fans would find themselves taking to the tissues really hard. Their tears over seeing Shay and Benny Severide die are still shared by others just finding this great show.
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
‘American Idol’ Star Leah Marlene Speaks Out About Her Experience on the Show
American Idol’s Leah Marlene is opening up about her career after placing third in this year’s competition. And as she revealed, starring in the long-running TV series has not opened any doors in the music industry. Today, the 21-year-old penned a letter to her fans on Instagram. And...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer
Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo
Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Chris Mansa Announces Engagement: PHOTOS
Chicago Fire actor Chris Mansa, who played Mason on the tenth season of the show, just announced his engagement on Instagram. “Built in God. Stronger together. I love you today and forever. – Paradice,” the actor wrote in his caption. He continued, writing, “In case it’s not clear,...
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes’ Wife Posts New Pics of Him, And Fans Are Loving It
It’s rare that we get a photo of “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes on social media, as the actor isn’t very active on the platforms. But, recently, his wife Bianca Rodrigues snapped a pic of Grimes kicking back and having a good time. The first photo that...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
