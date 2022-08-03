VP Harris Talks Black Voter Participation, Gun Violence at NAACP Convention

Read on theneworleanstribune.com
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal...
Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, which he easily carried twice. That influence was evident Saturday as Trump supporters held large “Trump Won” signs as people gathered for the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. The signs — promoting Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election — drew cheers from Republican faithful. The stump-style speaking at the picnic — shown on statewide TV — is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls will face off for the party’s nomination next May.
