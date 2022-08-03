ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

To be continued: Story Dispensary gets carried at Planning Board, again

By Mark Koosau, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hudsonreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)

The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
jerseydigs.com

St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge

With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Big 1st half for Bergman Real Estate — especially in Bergen County

Bergman Real Estate Group, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Woodbridge, announced Thursday that it has had a total of 77 lease transactions in the first half of 2022, putting it on pace to exceed its year-end total in 2021. John Osbourne, executive director of leasing...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Government
Hoboken, NJ
Business
City
Hoboken, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Overpeck County Park Playground in Leonia NJ

The first time we discovered Overpeck County Park Playground in Leonia New Jersey it was an accidental discovery. We had just left Field Station Dinosaurs and drove by the entrance of Overpeck County Park. It’s super close by. We had been in the habit, even then, of stopping for playgrounds, and I wanted to explore this park to see if they had one.
LEONIA, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials give updates on ongoing pedestrian bridge projects

Bayonne is in the process of completing renovation of an existing pedestrian bridge and is set to soon break ground on another, according to city officials. At the July meeting of the City Council, City Planner Suzanne Mack explained the crux of the delays on the planned pedestrian bridges over Route 440. The bridges would connect the new residential, commercial, and industrial redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) with the rest of the city.
BAYONNE, NJ
Queens Post

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ruling may come Friday in lawsuit to invalidate controversial Jersey City ward map

The fate of a lawsuit that would invalidate the new, controversial Jersey City ward map is in the hands of a Hudson County judge Friday. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula could rule on the Jersey City Ward Commission’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by a coalition of neighborhood and civic associations, led by former Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden and current Ward F Councilman Frank Gilmore.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Dispensary#To Be Continued#Tavern#Ada
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
nomadlawyer.org

Westfield’s 6 Best Historical Places, NJ

Visiting the historical places of Westfield, New Jersey is a wonderful way to see what makes this town special. Located 16 miles south of Manhattan, this town is full of fascinating historical places to explore. If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to spend an afternoon, consider exploring...
WESTFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
PARAMUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Officials break ground on Portal North Bridge in Kearny, again

Several federal, state, local officials and project partners gathered on August 1 in Kearny to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge. Although this is the third groundbreaking for the project thus far, this ceremony marked the official physical groundbreaking. The first ceremony was held back in 2017 for the bridge that will cross the Hackensack River from Kearny to Secaucus, with the other being more recently when President Joe Biden visited the site of the project in October of 2021.
KEARNY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bhalla thanks Murphy and legislators for $100 million Rebuild by Design funding

The Rebuild by Design project to protect Hoboken from flooding was recently provided an additional $100 million by Governor Phil Murphy and the State of New Jersey. The historic funding will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design project including the above-ground flood mitigation infrastructure at Harborside Park, transforming it into a resiliency park at 15th and Garden Streets that will protect Hoboken from rising sea levels and storm surge from the Hudson River.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken Residents Can Now Use the Weehawken Pool

We have great news for any Hoboken residents who have been eyeing the Weehawken pool + keeping track of the ongoing exclusivity debate: after a long battle, Weehawken has officially opened up its pool to non-residents — which includes Hobokenites. Despite talk of adding one, Hoboken does not currently have a community pool — leaving the City Council to come up with alternatives for residents. This summer, the pool at Stevens Institute of Technology officially opened to Hoboken residents in an effort to provide locals with swimming options.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy