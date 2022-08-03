ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

By Clay Moden
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wblk.com

Comments / 16

Upstate Shenanigans
3d ago

now New York wants to control how many chicken wings you can eat? i love the 4 seasons and New York State all around but I gotta get out of here. every month you hear something more ridiculous than the previous.

Reply(1)
10
Robert Sahr
3d ago

leave the serving size alone . You have control issues .I like leftovers , backoff

Reply
11
Geoffrey J.
2d ago

I want a dozen, damnit. Hot and crispy with BLUE CHEESE! Not that ranch bulls**t. And maybe the cook screws up and it becomes a baker's dozen. That works too.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Top Companies Have Western New York Roots

Buffalo and Western New York have a storied history among the best places to live in the United States. We all know about the stories that Buffalo once had more millionaires living within its borders per capita than any other city in the nation, with most of them living in and around millionaires row.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?

Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
POLITICS
WNYT

New smartphone app helps fishermen in New York state

A new update could make fishing in New York easier. Gov. Hochul announced a new tackle box phone feature to make fishing even easier. This feature will expand the existing HuntFishNY App. These new features will allow access to fishing regulations, water information, and species identification.
HOBBIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year

Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Buffalo Wings#Cholesterol#Chicken Wings#Food Drink
Lite 98.7

How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State

Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Residents Can Now Choose X For Gender On Driver’s Licenses

New Yorkers can choose 'X' to represent their gender now, rather than having to choose between male and female. The state has also made the process easier for residents to make the choice. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that people who have a New York State driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can choose 'X' online. This allows individuals to do so without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. Gov. Hochul said,
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border

New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
TRAFFIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Yorkers Are On The Move To These 5 States

Residents of the Empire State have been on the move lately. Earlier this year the US Census Bureau released some detailed data from the 2020 US Census that highlights some amazing patterns in how Americans have moved around the country over the last 10 years. The data shows that more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York

What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy