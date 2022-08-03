ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

todd huffman
3d ago

don't live your stereotypical life and break the cycles of your race that will go a long way in ending racism

Daily Mail

Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philadelphia some Democrats consider return to 'racist' stop-and-frisk policies

It is well documented that Philadelphia's crime has spiraled out of control. Record numbers of homicides and carjackings have plagued the city in recent years. And while the city claims it is implementing programs to curb the violent chaos, nothing really seems to change. Things are so bad that the city's mayor, Jim Kenney, recently admitted that he could not wait until his term ends so he doesn't have to deal with the problems anymore.
hypebeast.com

Donald and Stephen Glover Respond to Criticism of 'Atlanta' Being "Only for White People"

Donald and Stephen Glover have responded to the Black community’s criticism of Atlanta being “only for white people.”. Speaking on the show’s TCA panel this week, Donald first opened up about how “everybody’s gonna have an agenda on some level” on the internet, and that those criticism affect him as a Black person. “It would be silly to say that sometimes what people say doesn’t affect you because—especially being Black —I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through,” he said. “I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through. So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.’— I’m like, It’s such, my it’s such a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.”
Essence

Getty And The Smithsonian Acquire Ebony And Jet Photo Archives

Approximately four million photographs will be digitized as a result of the acquisition. With a $30 million dollar transaction, over four million negatives and prints from Jet and Ebony magazines will now be digitized. This purchase was made by the combined efforts of the Smithsonian Institution, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.
Smithonian

‘Ebony’ and ‘Jet’ Magazines’ Iconic Photos Captured Black Life in America

For seven decades, Ebony and Jet magazines printed compelling stories and vivid photographs depicting Black life and culture in America. At a time when mainstream media and pop culture focused on white audiences, the two publications, published by the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company starting in the 1940s and ’50s, offered an authentic window into the Black experience.
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand LGBTQ+ Parents Have Equal Adoption Rights As Everyone Else

In 2022, it is still legal to discriminate in adoption processes based on sexual orientation or gender identity in 15 states. Red states still allow discrimination against parents eager to adopt, simply because they are not straight. This is outrageous and hypocritical, considering that some Republicans supported the overruling of Roe v. Wade. It’s time that Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida explicitly protect LGBTQ+ couples from discrimination.
The Independent

Cherry Jones: ‘All of the adults have left the room in America, and maybe in most of the world now’

To talk to Cherry Jones about anything at all is to end up talking politics. I don’t get the sense that she’s trying to be political, just that everything that interests the actor – about the art she makes, about the people she knows, about the fact I have a young child, about conversation itself – is inherently political.She conceives of her new Apple TV+ mini-series Five Days at Memorial – a ripped-from-the-headlines survival drama about Hurricane Katrina – as, implicitly, a climate-change call to action. When I ask about her Succession character Nan Pierce – the matriarch of a...
