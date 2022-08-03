Car crash on July 15 renews calls for safety steps at dangerous intersection of Cardinal Medeiros

Read on www.cambridgeday.com
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years
A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son
A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
Buddhist Monk Was Pulled Over For Drunk Driving, Told Police That Whiskey Prevented Him From Catching COVID
Phra Thanakorn is a Buddhist monk from Thailand, who apparently likes to cut loose and have himself a good time every now and then. Who can blame him? All he can do is sit in solitude and pray and reflect, and you can imagine that man probably likes to wind down (or wind up, in this instance) every time he gets the chance.
Road Rage Tragedy That Left Ore. Dad Dead Possibly Began Over Windshield Fluid, Victim's Wife Says
The wife of a man who was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident is sharing more about what unfolded in the moments before. Dennis Anderson of Portland, Oregon, was gunned down on July 13 while driving with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury, on Highway 18 around 9 p.m. local time. The two were headed home after spending the day in Lincoln City on the Oregon Coast when another driver became aggravated, KPTV reported, and fatally shot Anderson. He was 45.
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine stabs pregnant ex-wife to death after fight on busy Hawaii highway, police say
A Marine allegedly stabbed his pregnant ex-wife to death following an argument on a bustling Hawaii highway — even as passersby and commuters hopped out of their own vehicles and desperately tried to stop him. Dana Alotaibi had opened up about the alleged abuse she’d faced in her marriage...
Man Shot at for Plowing Into House After 'Erratic' Drive Near Kids: Police
The two Florida men have since been charged with aggravated assault, according to local law enforcement.
Anne Heche Rushed To Hospital With Severe Burns Following Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche was involved in a horrifying car accident that left her with severe burns. The Everwood actress was rushed to the hospital via ambulance after her blue Mini Cooper crashed into an apartment complex garage and later burst into flames near Mar Vista in Los Angeles. The accident reportedly happened around noon on Friday, August 5. Residents who lived in the neighborhood attempted to help Heche after she barreled into the garage, but she allegedly put her car into reverse and drove away. She crashed into another home not long after the initial impact, this time causing a fire...
Why Do Some States Have Blue Lights on Police Cars and Others Have Red?
Here is the real reason that police car lights vary from state to state. The post Why Do Some States Have Blue Lights on Police Cars and Others Have Red? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
