Commonwealth Games 2022: Squash silver medallist Joel Makin says losing final was 'tough to take'

Cameron Norrie fell just short of his third ATP Tour title of the year as he went down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel.World number 12 Norrie won the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico last year but faced a tall task defending his crown against the top-ranked Medvedev.Little separated the two in a tense first set as both players converted their early opportunities.The moment @DaniilMedwed claimed the crown in Los Cabos 🏆@AbiertoLosCabos | #ATC2022 pic.twitter.com/DbprpQ9cKD— ATP Tour (@atptour) August 7, 2022Norrie successfully repelled a set point at 5-4 but was unable to prevent Medvedev converting on his second attempt.The Russian was in cruise control from there, racing home in the second to capture his 14th tour-level trophy with a 7-5 6-0 win.It marks Medvedev's first tour victory since last year's US Open.

