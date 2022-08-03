Columbus police find missing woman with dementia

Read on www.wtvm.com
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
WTVM
Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses with information on a cold case that dates back to 1960. On Saturday, November 26, 1960, the body of Julian May was discovered in a wooded area off of Debby Street in Columbus. An autopsy confirmed that May had been murdered.
WTVM
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Hogansville. Police responded to Ware Street around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting. Unfortunately, one of the victims died at the hospital due to their injuries.
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
One dead, two hospitalized in early morning Hogansville shooting
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville said Saturday that one person died and two others were hospitalized in a shooting that happened in the early morning. According to a Facebook post by the Hogansville Police Department, it happened a little after 4 a.m. at a location on Ware Street.
WTVM
86-year-old missing man found safe in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. On August 3, 86-year-old Earnest Harris was found safe.
COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for information pertaining to a local minister’s murder that has went unsolved since 1960. According to Columbus Police, Julian May’s body was found near Debby Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960. At the time of May’s death, he was an ordained minister in […]
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges, according to police. The Columbus Police Department says 28-year-old Malcolm Crouch refused to pull over as an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Crouch eventually pulled over, got out of his vehicle and tried...
Body found in woods identified as missing man, Victor Allen Chavez
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The body found in a wooded area near 16th Street and 5th Avenue earlier today has been identified as a man who went missing yesterday, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Coroner Bryan says that Victor Allen Chavez, 53, was pronounced deceased on the scene at 12:10 p.m. on Aug […]
WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
WTVM
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive. During the chase, the...
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
WTVM
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
School bus driver dead, 2 students injured after crash in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Thomaston-Upson County school bus driver is dead and two students are in the hospital after being involved in a crash on Friday morning. District officials say the school bus was involved in an accident with a utility truck on Logtown Road. There were three...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
More than 20 dogs need to be adopted from Columbus Animal Control to prevent euthanasia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said. “I just […]
BACK TO SCHOOL: Updated Muscogee County bus passes available on Aug. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School system will offer updated bus passes on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. To access these passes, log onto https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, click “Families” and then the “bus stops” icon. On Aug. 7, the Transportation Office will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (706) 748-2876. The […]
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: 3 inmates charged in meth smuggling investigation at Troup County Jail
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Three inmates have been charged as part of an investigation into alleged drug smuggling at the Troup County Jail. Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Deputy Steven Michael Crowder after what they say was a month-long investigation into allegations he was bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid by a third party.
