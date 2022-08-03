ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Community Comes Together To Honor Officer & Firefighter Mark Bruning

By Anjelicia Bruton
News On 6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Multiple agencies battle several fires in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies battled several fires in Pottawatomie County. Emergency managers in Pottawatomie County said every fire department in the county got called out on Friday afternoon to battle multiple fires burning inside county lines. Much of the burned area got close to a marijuana farm....
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Guthrie, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Children

Oklahoma City Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Police say the case involves a father and three young children. It happened in a neighborhood at NW 112th Street and Treemont Lane. “This is a tragic situation, a lot of emotions are involved,” said Capt. Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Volunteer Fire Department#Community Church
News On 6

3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies

Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews battle wildfires in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Pottawatomie County Emergency Management officials said crews are battling four grassfires in the county. One fire sparked north of Maud, and another is off Neal Road and Wanette. The second fire has burned about 100 acres, officials said. A third fire sparked on Sign Road,...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

1 Injured In Overnight Shooting Near Quail Springs Mall

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night at the Quail Springs mall. According to Oklahoma City Police, two vehicles broke out in a gun battle around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Quail Springs mall. Police say two people inside the two vehicles were shooting at each other. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and sent to the hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OCPD: Person shot during fight in OKC overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said a person was shot during a fight overnight. Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to a scene on Northwest 34th Street where a person had been shot during a fight. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house & stealing her car in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 23-year-old man has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending a Sept. 12 court appearance on charges of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Stillwater, stealing her car, drunk driving, and attempting to elude Stillwater police on July 24 — six weeks after he was freed on $2,000 bond on a charge of head-butting her in the presence of her children on June 8.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy