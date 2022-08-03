Community Comes Together To Honor Officer & Firefighter Mark Bruning

Read on www.newson6.com
News On 6
Church Building New Playground In Honor Of Man Killed In Oklahoma City Plane Crash
Laura Labus is leaning on her family’s church to start a project geared towards bringing smiles to children’s faces. “To my dad, I mentioned we should do a new playground at the church, and he told me it was a great idea and I should head it up,” Labus said.
KOCO
Multiple agencies battle several fires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies battled several fires in Pottawatomie County. Emergency managers in Pottawatomie County said every fire department in the county got called out on Friday afternoon to battle multiple fires burning inside county lines. Much of the burned area got close to a marijuana farm....
Driver charged in death of Edmond police officer
A driver has been charged in connection with the death of an Oklahoma police officer.
Church gives out free school supplies in Yukon
Hundreds of families lined up in Yukon to receive free school supplies.
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
Driver charged with murder in death of Edmond motorcycle officer
Okla County DA David Prater filed a murder charge against a driver in the death of an on-duty Edmond Police Dept. motorcycle officer July 19. The post Driver charged with murder in death of Edmond motorcycle officer appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Children
Oklahoma City Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Police say the case involves a father and three young children. It happened in a neighborhood at NW 112th Street and Treemont Lane. “This is a tragic situation, a lot of emotions are involved,” said Capt. Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City...
Person shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex
A person was shot in Oklahoma City overnight.
News On 6
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
Video: OKC officer saves boy who almost drowned in pool
An Oklahoma City officer is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy who almost drowned in a backyard pool.
KOCO
Crews battle wildfires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Pottawatomie County Emergency Management officials said crews are battling four grassfires in the county. One fire sparked north of Maud, and another is off Neal Road and Wanette. The second fire has burned about 100 acres, officials said. A third fire sparked on Sign Road,...
Cyber crook holds Moore teen’s social media ransom
It’s a scary thought for anyone: Someone else using your name, your picture and your online accounts to spread vulgar messages to your friends, coworkers and family.
Road rage concerns across OKC metro
It has become a growing trend across the Oklahoma City metro, aggressive driving that has turned violent.
Norman police, schools prepare for new school year with active shooter training
With the school year right around the corner, districts and even police departments have been preparing with active shooter training.
Stillwater Police Address Safety Concerns Of Parents, Students Before School Year Starts
Stillwater police are addressing any lingering safety concerns both parents and students may have before heading back to school. The department said they're always training for any and all crisis scenarios,. They said they have an ongoing partnership with a response team ready and willing to jump into action.
Multiple fires in Garfield County, suspected to be arson
Multiple fires erupted in southeast Garfield County, northern Logan County and northern Kingfisher County Friday night.
News On 6
1 Injured In Overnight Shooting Near Quail Springs Mall
The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night at the Quail Springs mall. According to Oklahoma City Police, two vehicles broke out in a gun battle around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Quail Springs mall. Police say two people inside the two vehicles were shooting at each other. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and sent to the hospital.
KOCO
OCPD: Person shot during fight in OKC overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said a person was shot during a fight overnight. Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to a scene on Northwest 34th Street where a person had been shot during a fight. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1600kush.com
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house & stealing her car in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 23-year-old man has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending a Sept. 12 court appearance on charges of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Stillwater, stealing her car, drunk driving, and attempting to elude Stillwater police on July 24 — six weeks after he was freed on $2,000 bond on a charge of head-butting her in the presence of her children on June 8.
News On 6
From Hospital To Home: OKC Metro Hospital Helps Unhoused Residents Find Housing
Local community groups are working together to help those living without a home a chance to recover in a safe spot. Cardinal Community House is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony and Catholic Charities to be a direct service for people experiencing homelessness to go from a hospital visit to a home.
