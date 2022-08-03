Nutrien Beats Profit Estimates, Lowers Full-year Forecast

Read on www.ibtimes.com
International Business Times
Corteva Reports 14% Profit Jump, Raises Full-year Forecast
Corteva Inc on Thursday reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings and raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, benefiting from demand for crop protection products. U.S. farmers have been encouraged to maximize crop yields after prices of essential grains and oilseeds have surged since the Ukraine war. Ukraine,...
International Business Times
Corteva Raises Forecast As Demand For Seeds, Crop Protection Products Booms
Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war. The company, which reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings, also unveiled plans to exit...
International Business Times
Indonesian GDP Growth Accelerates In Q2, Beats Forecast
Indonesia's economic growth accelerated in the April-June quarter amid an export boom driven by rising commodity prices, official data showed on Friday, but monetary tightening, rising inflation and a global recession risk threaten the outlook. Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was up 5.44% on a year earlier, showing the fastest...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
International Business Times
European Stocks Slip, Oil Recovers, Traders Await U.S. Jobs Data
European equities slipped slightly on Friday but were still set for a weekly gain, while traders waited for U.S. jobs data due later in the session to give clues as to the health of the world's largest economy. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
International Business Times
Australia's Central Bank Warns Economy To Slow Sharply As Inflation Soars
Australia's central bank on Friday warned inflation was heading to three-decade highs requiring further hikes in interest rates that would slow growth sharply, making it tough to keep the economy on an "even keel". In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) jacked up its...
International Business Times
London Stock Exchange Says Refinitiv Costs And Savings On Track
The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday that costs and savings targets for integrating data company Refinitiv were on track and that it was launching a 750 million pound ($911 million) share buy-back. Investors are closely monitoring the integration of Refinitiv, which LSEG bought for $27 billion in 2021,...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Set To End Week Near Multi-month Lows On Recession Fears
Oil prices on Friday stayed near their lowest levels since February as concerns over a possible recession and a fall in fuel demand continued to rattle markets. Brent crude rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.49 a barrel by 1226 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.81.
International Business Times
India Cenbank Raises Key Rate 50 Bps As Inflation Seen Staying Elevated
The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months. With June retail inflation hitting 7%, economists polled...
International Business Times
Analysis-Global Rice Supplies At Risk As Harsh Weather Hits Top Exporters
Adverse weather across top rice suppliers in Asia, including the biggest exporter India, is threatening to reduce the output of the world's most important food staple and stoke food inflation that is already near record highs. Rice has bucked the trend of rising food prices amid bumper crops and large...
International Business Times
Brazil Fertilizer Deliveries To Stabilize Or Fall As Cost Woes Weigh - Yara Executive
Fertilizer deliveries to Brazilian farmers will stabilize or fall in 2022, an executive at Norway's Yara [YAR.OL], a major supplier, told Reuters on Thursday, citing a global rise in prices that is also causing domestic logistical bottlenecks. Deliveries of crop nutrients have been growing steadily since at least 2019, according...
International Business Times
Dollar Edges Higher Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data
The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, attempting to recoup some losses after its sharpest daily drop in more than two weeks, as traders turned their attention to U.S. jobs data for further clues about the strength of the economy. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...
International Business Times
Japan's Households Increase Spending For First Time In 4 Months
Japan's households increased spending for the first time in four months in June, as demand for travel services rose in a positive sign for broader recovery prospects. Spending jumped 3.5% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, posting its first year-on-year rise since January as households opened their purse strings for overnight stays, package tours and outdoor goods.
International Business Times
How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs
Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
International Business Times
Japan's Economy Likely Rebounded In Q2 With Unleashing Of Consumers: Reuters Poll
Japan's economy likely rebounded in April-June from contraction in the previous quarter thanks to solid consumer spending in face-to-face services no longer hindered by coronavirus curbs, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. For the current quarter, however, analysts are concerned about rising risks, including the possibility of global economic slowdown...
International Business Times
Rio Tinto Attracts Several Proposals To Build 4 GW Of Wind, Solar Power
Global miner Rio Tinto has received several offers to build 4 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar farms to power its alumina and aluminium operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's Australia head said on Friday. Rio Tinto Chief Executive Officer Australia Kellie Parker said the company, the country's biggest...
International Business Times
U.S. Job Growth Seen Slowing In July; But Far From Recession Levels
U.S. job growth likely slowed in July, but the pace was probably strong enough to keep the unemployment rate at 3.6% for a fifth straight month, offering the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to...
International Business Times
Asian Markets Up After Oil Drop, Eyes On Taiwan And US Jobs
Asian equities mostly rose Friday as a drop in oil prices to pre-Ukraine war levels stirred hopes of a slowdown in inflation and central bank interest rate hikes, while focus turns to key US jobs data later in the day. However, while markets have enjoyed a broadly positive week, optimism...
International Business Times
An Elegant Solution to PFOF and Related Perversions
As Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF) is coming under increased scrutiny in both the US and EU, professional trading chiefs propose a unique solution of their own. The current concerns about Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) in both the EU and the US arise from the same fundamental regulatory flaw that has encouraged the cannibalization of retail order flow by dark markets and order types and that has fostered the proliferation of inverted markets.
