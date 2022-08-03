ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin' Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/5)

$45-$80 | Starts at 9 a.m. See more than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars at the Street Rod Nationals this weekend. This annual event showcases: "street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles" as well as "vehicles from the 50's, 60's, and 70's," according to a press release. See the weekend schedule here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
drugstorenews.com

Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.

Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery's ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)

A night of local legends, featuring some of the city's celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

A second location for Señora Arepa is in the works

The first Señora Arepa opened in 2021 in NuLu behind La Bodeguita de Mima (721 E. Market St.), bringing tastes of Venezuela to Louisville. The namesake arepa (is) a popular Latin American maize dish best described as a cross between a tortilla and a pancake, and often topped or stuffed with homemade cheese, meats, chicken, or avocado.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Day Spring encouraging continued community involvement with Movie Bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Day Spring is inviting the community to join its residents in wrapping up summer at the "Back to School Movie Bash." The non-profit provides residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. They currently serve more than 60 residents, working on health and wellness, life skills and transitioning into independent living.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen is 40 years young

Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen turned 40 on Tuesday. The shop's website explains the way it all went down four decades ago. In 1982, Gina and Mike Cox opened the Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen as a lunch counter in Louisville, KY, in what was formerly an old automotive dealership.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael's Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael's Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

