Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
wdrb.com
Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
Wave 3
TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/5)
$45-$80 | Starts at 9 a.m. See more than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars at the Street Rod Nationals this weekend. This annual event showcases: “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release. See the weekend schedule here.
WHAS 11
Downtown Louisville's Main Street is one of Kentuckiana's Most Instagram-able Places
Great Day Live's Elle Bottoms is joining Nailah Spencer on the search for the most "Instagram-able" areas in Kentuckiana! In the latest segment of GDL's series "Tag! Kentuckiana's Most Instagram-able Places", the two reporters visited visited Main street in Downtown Louisville. Send us your ideas for areas in Kentuckiana that...
Louisville nonprofit encourages continued community involvement with Movie Bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville nonprofit is inviting the community to join its residents in wrapping up summer at the "Back to School Movie Bash." Day Spring provides residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. They currently serve more than 60 residents, working on health and wellness, life skills and transitioning into independent living.
WLKY.com
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
WHAS 11
Louisville man connects Kentuckiana with the rest of the world
"I've loved airports and aviation since I was a toddler, ever since I can remember. I've always loved airports and airplanes," Anthony Gilmer said.
wdrb.com
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
drugstorenews.com
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)
A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
foodanddine.com
A second location for Señora Arepa is in the works
The first Señora Arepa opened in 2021 in NuLu behind La Bodeguita de Mima (721 E. Market St.), bringing tastes of Venezuela to Louisville. The namesake arepa (is) a popular Latin American maize dish best described as a cross between a tortilla and a pancake, and often topped or stuffed with homemade cheese, meats, chicken, or avocado.
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
Day Spring encouraging continued community involvement with Movie Bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Day Spring is inviting the community to join its residents in wrapping up summer at the "Back to School Movie Bash." The non-profit provides residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. They currently serve more than 60 residents, working on health and wellness, life skills and transitioning into independent living.
LMPD: Man dies after apparent hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a man’s death after a hit-and-run on I-64. According to police, officers responded to the area of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In their initial investigation, police said the man was a victim of...
foodanddine.com
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen is 40 years young
Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen turned 40 on Tuesday. The shop’s website explains the way it all went down four decades ago. In 1982, Gina and Mike Cox opened the Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen as a lunch counter in Louisville, KY, in what was formerly an old automotive dealership.
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
spectrumnews1.com
This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
