Kansas City Chiefs hold practice indoors

Read on kvoe.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony
The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Patrick Mahomes taking ‘more ownership on offense’ in training camp
Patrick Mahomes is reportedly taking more ownership on offense with all of the new faces this training camp according to TheMMQB.com’s Albert Breer. (Albert Breer on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mahomes has already started gaining a rapport with newcomers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in training camp, hooking up with...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Report: Deshaun Watson’s camp will cite Roethlisberger's suspension to try and get his punishment reduced
Representatives for Deshaun Watson will cite Ben Roethlisberger’s suspension in their argument to get his punishment reduced, reports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
James Jones predicts KC Chiefs will finish last in AFC West
Former NFL wide receiver James Jones says on the Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Chiefs will finish last in the AFC West this season…what?. Speaking to Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast”, former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver James Jones argues that the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to be amongst the AFC’s elite in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chad Johnson Compares 1 Quarterback To Patrick Mahomes
Every year there's at least one quarterback who emerges as a special talent in the NFL. For former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, one quarterback is comparable to Patrick Mahomes. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnson declared that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is "very Patrick Mahomes-ish." He...
Andy Reid says Josh Gordon is working hard amid Chiefs' WR competition
Kansas City Chiefs WR Josh Gordon’s talent has often been marred by past off-the-field issues leading to suspensions. Gordon is attempting to get his career back to the highly productive moments that made him a star in the league. The competition is heavy for the Chiefs’ wide receiver depth chart as the addition of proven veterans and rookies will make each rep at training camp value more leading into the preseason.
Kareem Hunt sitting out Cleveland Browns team drills as he seeks a new contract
Kareem Hunt is sitting out team drills at Cleveland Browns training camp as he attempts to get a new contract from the team.
Yardbarker
Tyrann Mathieu Selects Official Jersey Number
New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu finally ended the suspense for Saints fans. No, not his return to Saints Camp. But, his the selection of his jersey number. Mathieu will stay wearing the No. 32 as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Saints as a free-agent acquisition this offseason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chiefs to sign former USFL WR Devin Gray on one-year deal
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding a receiver to the 90-man offseason roster after a successful tryout at training camp. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs intend to sign WR Devin Gray on a one-year deal. A former undrafted free agent out of the University of Cincinnati in 2018 NFL draft, Gray signed with the Atlanta Falcons and spent three seasons with them from 2018-2020. He’s since played in The Spring League and spent a brief portion of the 2021 NFL season on the practice squad with the Baltimore Ravens.
Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 8 of training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs held their eighth training camp practice and fourth in pads on Thursday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The team was back outside for a lighter 10-10-10 practice after spending the day prior indoors due to bad weather. OL Prince Tega Wanogho practiced...
Former Chiefs star Jim Kearney reunited with Super Bowl ring lost at golf course
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A former player for the Kansas City Chiefs was reunited with his 1969 Super Bowl champion ring when a member of the public found it in a golf course parking lot. Jim Kearney, who played as a safety for the Chiefs from 1967-75, said he initially...
Olathe youth breaks AAU javelin throw record
Olathe native and nine-year-old Aubree Dunigan made history on Thursday at the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games.
Yardbarker
Highlights From Indianapolis Colts Second Padded Practice
The rain clouds moved in and the team put on the pads once again for Thursday’s training camp practice. Here are some highlights from the Indianapolis Colts second padded practice. Andrew Ogletree Fights for Spot During Colts Second Padded Practice. Rookie tight end Andrew “Drew” Ogletree showed out in...
Yardbarker
Your Week in Colts: Receivers, Receivers, Receivers
The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up six practices and a couple of weeks of training camp practice out at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. We've brought you top to bottom coverage of camp, from daily practice notes to coverage of what players and coaches are saying, to the latest free agency news and rumors.
Steve Spagnuolo praises new Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap after first practice
Carlos Dunlap participated in his first training camp practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The veteran edge rusher is getting his bearings with the Chiefs after having just arrived with the team this week. He’s still in the early stages of learning Steve Spagnuolo’s playbook and defensive scheme, but the defensive coordinator is confident that his skill set will translate. Right now, it’s just a matter of getting him comfortable and finding out what he can do.
Comments / 0