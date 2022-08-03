ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Emily's 6 First Alert Day Forecast for Saturday

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. Inflation continues to impact food banks...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold front finally on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat and humidity will continue for the evening hours. Omaha hit 100 degrees this afternoon for the 4th time this year, but the humidity pushed the heat index all the way up to 110 degrees. We will continues to see heat index readings of 100 to 108 degrees all the way through 9pm, finally dropping into the upper 90s by 10pm.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Potentially dangerous heat and humidity is expected this afternoon with near record high temperatures. Humidity is already on the high side as the sun rise across the metro. Temperatures are starting off in the middle 70s, but should warm into the middle 80s by mid-morning. Some morning clouds could initially slow our warm-up slightly, but we should be approaching 90 degrees by Noon. With the humidity, the heat index will already be near 100 degrees by Noon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon

Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Saturday

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022. Douglas County health officials report 545 new cases.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties

(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 is expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter

Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around 100 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fun & games at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. I-80 pursuit ends at Missouri River.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout.
WOWT

Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

UNK breaks ground on regional engagement center

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. Inflation continues to impact food banks.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City

(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
York News-Times

Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha

Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting

Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around 100 degrees. The heat index around the metro likely reaches 105 to 110 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...

