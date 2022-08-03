UPDATE: Borden Dairy in Houston Co. to soon close

Read on www.wdhn.com
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production in Houston County. And right now it’s leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re...
wdhn.com
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
wtvy.com
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Borden Dairy will shut its Dothan operations no later than September 30, the company told News 4 on Tuesday. “While the decision was difficult, the Company has determined that it could no longer support continued production at those locations,” Borden said in its statement. Also...
wdhn.com
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
wdhn.com
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
wtvy.com
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
wdhn.com
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
wdhn.com
Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
wtvy.com
Road Closure coming to Ashford Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic. The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice. The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project. Subscribe...
wdhn.com
Dinosaurs have invaded Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America and it’s in the Wiregrass this weekend providing educational fun for people of all ages. Gates opened Friday morning and already people are flocking to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds that are covered in life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
WJHG-TV
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
Alabama: Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge in 2015. For that, she received […]
washingtoncounty.news
NWFRC looks to hire correctional officers
With the highest pay increase in Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) history recently approved by the Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Northwest Florida Reception Center is looking to hire correctional officers, maintenance crew, classification officers and a variety of other staff. NWFRC Warden Gary Hewett says the prison is the largest...
wdhn.com
Dothan issues temporary water shut-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a water shutoff advisory for the Circle City. The water will be shut off on Tuesday, August 2nd, between 11:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House, the 2849 Ross Clark Circle location, and AT&T located at 2927 Ross Clark Circle.
wdhn.com
Water World searching for the perfect peanut
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Water World is adding new additions to the park next summer, and they need the local kids’ help!. In addition to getting a new front entrance, Water World is planning to add a peanut to be placed in the front of the park, much like the peanuts seen around town.
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
