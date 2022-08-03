Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat ahead but relief is in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Potentially dangerous heat and humidity is expected this afternoon with near record high temperatures. Humidity is already on the high side as the sun rise across the metro. Temperatures are starting off in the middle 70s, but should warm into the middle 80s by mid-morning. Some morning clouds could initially slow our warm-up slightly, but we should be approaching 90 degrees by Noon. With the humidity, the heat index will already be near 100 degrees by Noon.

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO