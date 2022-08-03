Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat ahead but relief is in sight

Read on www.wowt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold front finally on the way
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat and humidity will continue for the evening hours. Omaha hit 100 degrees this afternoon for the 4th time this year, but the humidity pushed the heat index all the way up to 110 degrees. We will continues to see heat index readings of 100 to 108 degrees all the way through 9pm, finally dropping into the upper 90s by 10pm.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Potentially dangerous heat and humidity is expected this afternoon with near record high temperatures. Humidity is already on the high side as the sun rise across the metro. Temperatures are starting off in the middle 70s, but should warm into the middle 80s by mid-morning. Some morning clouds could initially slow our warm-up slightly, but we should be approaching 90 degrees by Noon. With the humidity, the heat index will already be near 100 degrees by Noon.
WOWT
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous conditions Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was still hot Thursday with a high of 92 degrees in Omaha but the humidity wasn’t quite as high. However, the mugginess will increase again today and, when combined with a high in the mid 90s, it will push the heat index to near 100.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead of our next cool down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a break from the humidity Thursday it will be on the rise to end the week! You’ll notice more mugginess on Friday with feels like temps in the upper 90s, highs in the mid 90s. We’ll aim for a high of 100 by Saturday!...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon
Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 20 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
WOWT
Emily's 6 First Alert Day Forecast for Saturday
A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. Inflation continues to impact food banks...
KETV.com
City of Gretna urges residents to conserve water during continuing heat, dry weather
GRETNA, Neb. — The city of Gretna is requesting residents to conserve water during the continuing hot, dry weather. The wells that provide water to Gretna are "struggling to keep up with demand," according to the city. "Increased demand stresses the entire system as evidenced by recent water main...
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
South Omaha has a bustling business district but an eyesore sits along its northern gateway and neighbors want a better look. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed. Updated: 7 hours ago. A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove...
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
WOWT
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
WOWT
Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022. Updated: 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
WOWT
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
WOWT
Inflation continues to impact food banks in Omaha-metro
Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 12 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
Comments / 0