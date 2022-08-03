ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 families displaced, Bible spared in Hendersonville fire

By Nikki McGee
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ten families are without a home and two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries after an apartment fire in Hendersonville.

The Hendersonville Fire Department was called to the Carrington Apartments on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Four units were evacuated for smoke and fire damage and six other units had power cut off while officials investigated the cause. The Red Cross is offering assistance to those displaced.

Investigation underway after 3 killed in Nashville house fire

“It’s emotional. It’s emotional for staff, for us, it’s emotional for these folks to see that. Obviously they’re concerned about their personal belongings,” Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekSD6_0h3rxx8f00

Sharon Layne says faith is carrying her through after firefighters were able to recover something very close to her heart.

“They went in and searched for my three Bibles and one of them was from my husband of 30 years that recently had passed. One of them was from my mother that recently passed and one of them was my Bible,” Layne said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFZWg_0h3rxx8f00

Her prayers answered for all three of them, including her late husband’s Bible.

“A firefighter, when he was coming down he brought it to my attention,” Layne said. “He said, ‘Do you notice how the outside’s burned?’ he said, ‘But the inside, all of your pages, there’s nothing burned or singed on your Bible.”

She believes it’s nothing short of a miracle.

“I’m a strong woman of faith in Christ Jesus, I could lose everything, but… it meant so much to me,” Layne said.

Chris Stapleton pitches in to help after historic KY flooding

Layne is heartbroken for two neighbors who lost pets in the fire, but at the end of the day her faith remains unshaken.

“I believe in miracles and I’m really blessed, I’m so grateful that nobody was injured. And I trust God that even though we lost everything that I know that He’s faithful,” Layne said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
