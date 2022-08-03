AEW Fight Forever Website Launched, New Screenshots Released

Read on 411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts to Karrion Kross Attack, Preview Clips for Lex Luger Episode of Biography: WWE Legends
– As noted on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was assaulted by a returning Karrion Kross. After the show, McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the attack. McIntyre wrote, “Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…”
Undertaker Reveals Facts About His Extensive Action Figure Collection
The Undertaker appeared at WWE and Mattel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel this July alongside other talent from the company and gave a surprising answer to an inquiry during the panel’s Q&A (via Wrestling Inc). He was asked if he had an action figure collection and responded, “I have every action figure that’s ever been done of me.”
WWE NXT Live Results 8.5.22: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Team Up, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Friday night featuring Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Giovanni Vinci def. Dante Chen. * Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James.
Britt Baker Says AEW’s Next Goal Is To Become More Of a Mainstream Success
Britt Baker is proud of what AEW has accomplished so far, and she says the company’s next goal should be to become more known within the mainstream. Baker has been a part of AEW since its 2019 founding, and she spoke with the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego Comic-Con about the right so far, what’s next for them and more. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Chris Jericho Recalls WWE WrestleMania 28 Feud With CM Punk, Original Plan To Tattoo His Initials On Punk
In a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho at Starrcast V, Chris Jericho discussed CM Punk’s frustrations with not main eventing WrestleMania, his WrestleMania 28 feud with Punk, and much more. You can read his comments below. Chris Jericho on CM Punk’s frustrations with not main eventing WrestleMania: “He...
Backstage Rumor on AEW Changing Plans for Tag Team Title Match at All Out
– AEW is rumored to have changed course on a tag team title rematch that was planned for next month’s All Out 2022 in Chicago. Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) was told they were going to have a trilogy rematch with The Young Bucks at AEW All Out with the intent that FTR would face Young Bucks with all the titles FTR currently holds on the line.
Updated Attendance Numbers and PPV Buys For WWE Summerslam
When WWE held their Summerslam PPV last weekend, WWE announced an attendance of 44,449, while PWInsider confirmed it was indeed close to 48,000. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the number was 40,117, with 37,000 paid. Obviously this conflicts with WWE’s announced number and initial reports. The WON notes that...
