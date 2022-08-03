Read on www.discoverourcoast.com
'Emerging' with an opening reception in Cannon Beach
CANNON BEACH – An opening reception for “Emerging From The Deep,” a new marine-focused art exhibition at Cannon Beach Gallery, will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The show will feature pieces from sculptor MJ Anderson alongside paintings by Pam Greene. The subject matter...
Seaside Art Walk August 2022
SEASIDE – The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Historic Gilbert District between Broadway and Holladay streets in downtown Seaside with dedicated parking nearby. Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St. With an opening reception for “DIFFERENT STROKES,” an...
Adkins to perform at Clatsop County Fair
ASTORIA – Country music artist Trace Adkins will perform at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center at 7 p.m. on Friday. Adkins' performance will also feature country selections from opening artists Britnee Kellogg and Aaron Crawford. Tickets are $40 for general admission and free for children under 12...
Circus Nonsense to perform, host workshop at Liberty Theatre
ASTORIA – Comedy ensemble Circus Nonsense will host three shows at the Liberty Theatre. Performances are set for 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. on Sunday. The group will perform various circus acts, including juggling and acrobatics. Prior to their series of shows, Circus Nonsense will host a workshop called “Clowning Around With Acrobatics” at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Roses and river boats: Astoria Regatta sails on
Three commemorative roses will join the garden of the Flavel House Museum this week, courtesy of this year’s Astoria Regatta celebrations. For Melissa Grothe, Regatta president and longtime attendee, it’s a moment to savor. The Royal Rosarians, a Portland-based civic group, will arrive dressed in traditional suits, capes and straw hats for the ceremony, a fitting event for the closing morning of the four-day festival.
Unusual Mole Crab Incident Reminder Oregon Coast is Full of the Unexpected
(Seaside, Oregon) – One thing that the Oregon coast is consistent for is the unexpected – the surprises and twists 'n turns of what happens at the tideline. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium) Case in point: one natural event a few years back had some people scratching their...
Andy’s Adventures: Astoria Riverfront Trolley
ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - The Astoria Riverfront Trolley, which runs along the Columbia River, is open for business during the summer months. Learn more about the trolley here.
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday
The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
North Coast fire departments work together to rescue dog stuck on cliffside in early morning hours of August 3rd
At approximately 1230am on August 3, 2022, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Seaside Fire Department were dispatched to assist Cannon Beach Fire Department with rescuing a dog stuck on a cliffside at Hug Point State Recreation Site. The Australian Shepherd, named Gnocchi, had fallen from the cliffside trail and...
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
State orders Ilwaco RV park owners to stop unlawful actions
PACIFIC COUNTY — The new owners of an RV park in Ilwaco, Wash., have violated multiple provisions of Washington’s landlord tenant laws, according to the state. In a cease and desist order and a notice of violation issued last week, the Attorney General’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program found that Michael and Denise Werner used improper notices and intimidation to try to evict tenants of Beacon RV park; they retaliated after tenants filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office by decreasing park services; they failed to offer tenants written rental agreements and have not given people a way to pay rent; and they violated local rules around maintaining the park — among other issues.
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
Criminal death investigation underway after human remains found: CCSO
A criminal death investigation was launched after officials found human remains in Kelso, Washington.
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
