Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation

A Carmi woman was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of Property at Wal-Mart. 40 year old Maryanne Wease was arrested at around 6pm Wednesday night by the Carmi Police Department. She was then transported to the White County Jail, she is currently being held without bond.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO