ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.14news.com

Comments / 2

Related
14news.com

EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has made another arrest in the West Franklin Street drug investigation. They say that arrest happened on Friday night. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was an employee of Sportsman’s Billiards on Franklin St. According to investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Police#Lamasco Bar#Epd
wrul.com

Wease Arrested on Multiple Charges

A Carmi woman was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of Property at Wal-Mart. 40 year old Maryanne Wease was arrested at around 6pm Wednesday night by the Carmi Police Department. She was then transported to the White County Jail, she is currently being held without bond.
CARMI, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused. The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.
BOONVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
14news.com

ISP: Evansville father accused of being intoxicated when crashing SUV

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing charges after troopers say he crashed his SUV with his children inside. Troopers say they were called to a section of I-64 early Friday morning regarding a wreck. Officials say they found two adults and three children along the interstate.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
VINCENNES, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.

On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases information on another arrest involving local bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says another suspect related to a drug case involving a local bar was arrested earlier this year. EPD says on May 11, Detective Barnes saw a silver car with a South Carolina plate traveling west on Washington Avenue from Weinbach Avenue. Police say the vehicle’s registration expired in February and a traffic […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy