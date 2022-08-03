ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She-Hulk Team Teases 'Fun' Side of Daredevil, 'Great Chemistry' Between Actors: 'People Are Gonna Love It'

 3 days ago
The team behind Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , though the cat is now out of the bag , isn’t about to shed any light on their plans for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock aka Daredevil , who was revealed at the very end of the recent trailer below. But they did tout a “fun” time ahead for characters and viewers alike.

Appearing virtually at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, head writer Jessica Gao, series lead Tatiana Maslany and director Kat Coiro all were mum about what exactly goes down between Jennifer “Jen” Walters’ big, green alter ego and fellow legal eagle Matt’s Man Without Fear — let alone how She-Hulk might set up the recently announced Daredevil: Born Again series. But Maslany eventually offered up a personal rave.

“Charlie is amazing” and “does some great work” on She-Hulk , the Emmy-winning Orphan Black alum avowed. “The tone of our show is so different [from Netflix’s Daredevil ], and to see his character in the tone of She-Hulk is really fun.”

Gao in turn teased that “to watch Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk/Daredevil, go toe-to-toe and match wits is something that people are gonna love.”

“Charlie and Tatianna have SUCH great chemistry together,” added Coiro. “It’s really, really fun seeing them together — like, it really has the vibe of like an old Howard Hawks movie” (e.g. Bogie and Bacall in The Big Sleep ).

It had been announced earlier at press tour that Maslany will “Hulk out” every Thursday, now that the Marvel series has switched its premiere date to Aug. 18, with subsequent episodes releasing on Thursdays.

The nine-episode comedy series costars MCU vets Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce/Smart Hulk), Tim Roth (as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination) and Benedict Wong (as Wong), as well as Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil , Ginger Gonzaga ( Wrecked ) as Jennifer’s bestie Nikki Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry ( Girls5eva ) as Mallory, Jameela Jamil ( The Good Place ) as Titania, Jon Bass ( Miracle Workers ) and Josh Segarra ( Arrow ).

Want scoop on She-Hulk ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Community Policy