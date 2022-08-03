Read on www.nbcnews.com
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China’s military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan’s president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
Pelosi: China will not ‘isolate Taiwan’ after trip sparks outrage in Beijing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press conference in Tokyo on Friday that her controversial trip to Taiwan was “not about changing the status quo” of the island which China claims as its territory. Her trip sparked outrage in Beijing, who have announced new sanctions on the House speaker following her visit.Aug. 5, 2022.
Chinese and Taiwanese warships shadow each other as war games due to wind down
Chinese and Taiwanese warships have shadowed each other in the hours before the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises, launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the US House speaker. Nancy Pelosi’s visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China, which responded with...
MTP NOW Aug. 5 – Sen. Dick Durbin, China halts U.S. military and climate ties, New Jobs Report
The U.S. economy searches for equilibrium as the U.S. jobs report shows 528,000 jobs added in July. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) breaks down what was traded in and out of the Inflation Reduction Act and increased the activity on Capitol Hill. Doug Heye, Navin Nyak and Meredith McGraw join Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss Democratic momentum in Congress and midterm expectations. China halts military and climate ties with the U.S. following Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends state attorney over abortion disagreements.Aug. 5, 2022.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as fighting raged again in the crucial border region of the Donbas and three more ships left ports carrying previously blockaded Ukrainian grain. read more.
First Ukraine ship under grain deal will not dock in Lebanon on time -embassy
BEIRUT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port under a deal brokered last month will not arrive in Lebanon on Sunday as planned, the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon said.
China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close
China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sunday saw Beijing conduct "practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.
Chinese military drills appear to simulate attack, Taiwan says as fallout from Pelosi visit goes on
Taiwan said Saturday that China’s military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s armed forces issued an alert, dispatched air and naval patrols around the island, and activated land-based missile systems...
China fires missiles over Taiwan in response to House Speaker Pelosi’s visit
China’s military escalation is high with fronts on air, sea, land, the cyber sphere, and space. Fighter jets circled Taiwan as missiles were fired over the land, and nine landed in the waters off of Japan. This comes in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to support the democratic government in Taiwan. This raises the U.S.’s fear of an accidental confrontation. China has cut off all lines of communications with the U.S. Aug. 5, 2022.
Banksy painting sprayed in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv
TEL AVIV, Israel — A long-lost painting by the British graffiti artist Banksy has resurfaced in a swank art gallery in downtown Tel Aviv, an hour’s drive and a world away from the concrete wall in the occupied West Bank where it was initially sprayed. The relocation of...
China halts military and climate ties with U.S. and sanctions Pelosi in fury over Taiwan visit
Beijing said Friday it will cancel phone calls between regional military commanders, defense meetings, talks on maritime safety and on climate change. It also said it would end cooperation with the U.S. on anti-drug efforts, returning illegal immigrants and transnational crime. Earlier, China took personal action against Pelosi, announcing sanctions on the speaker and her immediate family in response to what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called her “egregious provocations.”
Why Trump and the GOP love Hungary’s authoritarian leader
He has extolled the value of racial purity, is vehemently anti-immigration, has cultivated close ties with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and was a speaker at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, in Dallas. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, 59, is widely criticized around the world for...
Australia’s bad flu season is a warning for the U.S. this year
The U.S. may be in for a severe flu season this year if trends in the Southern Hemisphere — historically a seasonal harbinger for the U.S. — hold true. It isn't the first time since the Covid pandemic began that experts have warned of a bad flu season or even a "twindemic": a bad flu season on top of a winter surge of Covid. But so far, that hasn't materialized.
UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns.
What to know about polio vaccines and symptoms
The New York State Health Department warned Thursday of the "potential community spread" of polio after a paralysis case was detected in an unvaccinated young adult last month. Paralysis cases of polio are rare, representing around 1 in 200 infections according to the World Health Organization, so detecting a single...
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country’s 1st
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December. If successful, it...
